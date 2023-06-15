Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market CAGR of 32.6% Navigating the Future of Market Size Key Insights and Strategies | Advantech Co., Ltd., AT&T Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, IBM Corporation

The “Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market ” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.

Global mobile edge computing market will reach $6,100.4 million by 2030, growing by 32.6% annually over 2020-2030 despite the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. The market is driven by the increasing interconnected devices, the rapidly increasing mobile data traffic, the rising need to improve end-user’s Quality of Experience (QoE), and the rising demand for low-latency processing and real-time automated decision-making solutions.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Highlighted with 81 tables and 87 figures, this 165-page report Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market 2020-2030 by Component (Hardware, Software, Service), Technology (4G, 5G, Wi-Max), Application, Industry Vertical, Organization Size, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global mobile edge computing market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify mobile edge computing market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Technology, Application, Industry Vertical, Organization Size, and Region.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

ADLINK Technology Inc.

Advantech Co., Ltd.

AT&T Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

IBM Corporation

Integrated Device Technology Inc.

Intel Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Quortus Limited

Saguna Networks Ltd

SK Telecom Co., Ltd.

SMART Embedded Computing (Artesyn Embedded Technologies)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

ZephyrTel Inc. (ESW Capital Group Company)

Based on Component

Hardware & Devices

Software & Platform

Services & Support

Based on Technology

4G

5G

Wi-Max

Based on Application

Location-based Services

Video Surveillance

Unified Communication

Optimized Local Content Distribution

Data Analytics

Environmental Monitoring

Other Applications

Based on Industry Vertical

Industrial Manufacturing

IT & Telecom

Government & Defense

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare & Life Science

BFSI

Energy & Utilities

Media & Entertainment

Other Industry Verticals

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Geographically

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Component, Application, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.