Europe Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Next Frontier of Market Size New Heights and Possibilities | Nokia Corporation, Quortus Limited, Saguna Networks Ltd, SK Telecom Co., Ltd

The “Europe Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.

Europe mobile edge computing market was valued at $97.9 million in 2020 and will grow by 33.6% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the increasing interconnected devices, the rapidly increasing mobile data traffic, the rising need to improve end-user’s Quality of Experience (QoE), and the rising demand for low-latency processing and real-time automated decision-making solutions.

Highlighted with 32 tables and 55 figures, this 111-page report Europe Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market 2020-2030 by Component (Hardware, Software, Service), Technology (4G, 5G, Wi-Max), Application, Industry Vertical, Organization Size, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe mobile edge computing market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify mobile edge computing market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Technology, Application, Industry Vertical, Organization Size, and Region.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

ADLINK Technology Inc.

Advantech Co., Ltd.

AT&T Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

IBM Corporation

Integrated Device Technology Inc.

Intel Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Quortus Limited

Saguna Networks Ltd

SK Telecom Co., Ltd.

SMART Embedded Computing (Artesyn Embedded Technologies)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

ZephyrTel Inc. (ESW Capital Group Company)

Based on Component

Hardware & Devices

Software & Platform

Services & Support

Based on Technology

4G

5G

Wi-Max

Based on Application

Location-based Services

Video Surveillance

Unified Communication

Optimized Local Content Distribution

Data Analytics

Environmental Monitoring

Other Applications

Based on Industry Vertical

Industrial Manufacturing

IT & Telecom

Government & Defense

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare & Life Science

BFSI

Energy & Utilities

Media & Entertainment

Other Industry Verticals

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Geographically

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe (further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Component, Application, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

