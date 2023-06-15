Creative Consulting Group earns Best Video Story-Telling Bronze Award through their work with Global C-Pop artist, Tia Lee, at the PR Awards Asia-Pacific 2023

Through their outstanding performance as the PR Lead for the pre-release campaign of the latest song of Global C-Pop Artist Tia Lee (Lee Yu Fen), Goodbye Princess, the communications agency earned prestige in the “Best Video Story-Telling” Category.

CCG Team claimed the Best Video Story-Telling Bronze Award

Tia Lee Goodbye Princess Pre-Release Animation Campaign

CCG Team claimed the Best Video Story-Telling Bronze Award

A series of 3 posts each day showing the gradual visual of a woman falling deeper into the ocean was shown alongside a numbered countdown.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 15 June 2023 - Greater China-based leading communications agency Creative Consulting Group (CCG), part of global communications agency Redhill, claimed the Best Video Story-Telling Bronze Award today at the PR Awards Asia-Pacific 2023 Dinner & Awards Presentation, taking place at the St. Regis Hotel in Wan Chai. This award gave recognition to CCG for their outstanding performance in being the PR lead and producer for the pre-release campaign of Goodbye Princess , global fashion icon, C-pop singer, film and television actress — Tia Lee's (Lee Yu Fen) latest hit song that broke records.It was the communication agency's first time working on a singer's pre-release, one that faced the pressure of a tight timeline of 3 months, needed to create enough buzz for the media to pick up on the campaign, and sought the amplification of Tia's message of women empowerment. The CCG team took on this challenge by putting together a production team consisting of award-winning professionals, to plan and execute a 6-episode long animation series that placed Tia Lee as the main character, a metaphor for different aspects of her career in the entertainment industry."We are honored to be recognized for our hard work in this prestigious award, as we always strive to leverage on the power of effective storytelling in every PR campaign" said. "It was a delight to work with Tia Lee and her team, and a large part of this pre-release campaign's success was due to Tia Lee's artistic talent, as well as her team's exceptional management and communication."In addition to putting together the animation series, the CCG team was also responsible for the preparation, strategy, and execution of marketing materials. An innovative Instagram marketing approach was employed where all of Tia Lee's 138 Instagram posts were deleted a few days before the launch of Goodbye Princess, replacing them with 6 all-back posts appearing as a blue line striking through the middle in a six-square grid. This strategy was effective in generating hype and noise online, and raised many questions among fans. Three days before the release of the first episode, a series of 3 posts each day showing the gradual visual of a woman falling deeper into the ocean was shown alongside a numbered countdown."We needed a powerful, bold, detailed oriented and global approach to reach our target audience," said Thriving Influence Limited. "Tia Lee is an incredible artist with a strong vision for women empowerment, and we are glad to have worked with CCG to create a campaign with such a wide reach and long-lasting impact."The result of Goodbye Princess' pre-release campaign achieved a record-breaking success, with the official music video of Goodbye Princess earning 100 million views within 20 days of release. Each animation episode achieved an average number of over 1 million views on Instagram and over 5.5 million views on YouTube. In addition, a total of 2,400 news reports were obtained, including from United States media Variety and Billboard, United Kingdom media tmrw, Australia media 9Honey, Hong Kong Media HK01 and SCMP, and Taiwan media TVBs, Mirror, and ETtoday. Tia Lee also ended up as the featured magazine cover for Vogue magazine and Rollacoaster, as well being invited to join London Fashion week.Please download hi-res photos via below link﹕Hashtag: #CreativeConsultingGroup

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Creative Consulting Group

Creative Consulting Group (CCG) is a one-stop professional and creative public relations solutions service provider across branding, business writing, events, and multimedia production.



Based in the epicentre of Asia Pacific, they specialise in strategic integrated communications for businesses in Hong Kong and for regional corporations looking to amplify their presence throughout the Greater China.



With over 20 years of experience, CCG's team has become a leading communications agency, delivering brand stories through personalised PR, unforgettable events, and social media solutions. They proudly represent their long-term clients with over 50% of them entrusting their services for 6 years and going.





Redhill Communications

Redhill is a responsive, agile and full-service PR and communications firm. They provide strategic counsel for public relations, digital narratives, crisis management, internal communications and branding across industries and sectors. Driven by a team of passionate communications specialists, they craft campaigns that build a brand's reputation and market share.



Headquartered in Singapore and embedded in Southeast Asia, with a reach that extends to Northern Asia, Middle East, Europe and the US, Redhill's close-knit, multi-national team of communications specialists and public relations consultants work to support clients across the globe.



Redhill is recognised as one of Singapore's Fastest Growing Companies for two consecutive years (2021 and 2022) by the Straits Times, Financial Times' top 500 Asia-Pacific High-Growth Companies (2021) and the first public relations agency to be recognised in the Enterprise 50 Awards (2020).



