Ukraine updates: Kryvyi Rih targeted by more Russian strikes

The mayor of the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih said that two industrial facilities had been hit by Russian missiles in an overnight attack.

City Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul said that three missiles had struck the industrial sites "that had nothing to do with the military," and said one person had been injured.

"The destruction is significant," Vilkul wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

On Tuesday, the mayor said that eleven people had been killed and dozens injured in a missile attack that struck a residential building in the city which is the hometown of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Meanwhile, authorities in the southern port city of Odesa said that air defenses had managed to intercept 18 Russian drones, while authorities in Russia-controlled Crimea also reported downing 9 Ukrainian drones.

On Wednesday, Odesa was struck by four cruise missiles which had been fired from a vessel in the Black Sea, according to Ukraine's military.

Russia has been accused of targeting civilian and critical infrastructure in missile and drone barrages, but has repeatedly denied targeting civilians since it launched its invasion in February 2022.

Ukraine's military leadership said that the likelihood of more missile and airstrikes across Ukraine "is very high."

Here are some of the other developments concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Thursday, June 15:

IAEA head arrives at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has arrived at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.

Rafael Grossi is expected to inspect the plant after last week's breach of the Nova Kakhovka dam.

Grossi's arrival was announced on Telegram by Ukrainian nuclear energy company Energoatom and Russian state news agencies.

Grossi and a team from the IAEA will assess whether or not the breached Kakhovka dam will jeopardize efforts to cool the plant's decommissioned reactors with water.

NATO support for Ukraine 'makes a difference' — Stoltenberg

As defense ministers and industrial partners meet in Brussels to discuss how to ramp up defense production, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that the defense alliance's support of Ukraine is making a difference.

"The support NATO allies have been giving Ukraine now for many, many months actually makes a difference on the battlefield," Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels.

Stoltenberg also said that the general standard for NATO countries to spend 2% of gross domestic product (GDP) on defense was "not a ceiling but a minimum to invest in our shared security."

The two-day gathering is the last high-level meeting ahead of NATO's annual summit held in Vilnius in July.

Norway, Denmark to send 9,000 shells to Ukraine

Both Norway and Denmark have agreed to send an additional 9,000 rounds of artillery to Ukraine, the Norwegian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Norway will provide the shells while Denmark will donate fuses and propellant charges, the ministry said.

"Ukraine has an urgent need for artillery ammunition. We have therefore decided to join forces with Denmark for a new donation, so that Ukraine receives the ammunition as quickly as possible," Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram said.

With the latest announcement of donated artillery rounds, Norway has donated 27,000 rounds alone and 17,000 together with Denmark.

kb/fb (Reuters, dpa, AP)