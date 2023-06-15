Understanding the Generative AI in Government Market 2023: Scope, Trends, and Opportunities

Global Generative AI in Government market was worth USD 12.7 Mn in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 45.8% to reach USD 502.1 Mn from 2023 to 2032.

Generative AI technologies are becoming more widely adopted by governments around the world to enhance public services, improve decision-making processes and maximize resource allocation. By employing this cutting-edge technology, governments can address complex challenges more quickly while streamlining operations to provide more efficient and cost-effective services to their citizens. Generative AI has proven its worth in urban planning. By analyzing vast amounts of data, its algorithms can generate alternative city layouts, optimize transportation networks and simulate policy impacts on urban development – helping governments make informed decisions to foster sustainable growth while creating liveable cities.

Generational AI plays an essential role in government agencies’ predictive analytics efforts. By analyzing historical data and recognizing patterns, AI models can create forecasts and scenarios across various domains such as public health, emergency response and economic trends to assist governments with managing resources more proactively, responding swiftly during crises situations and planning for the future. Generative AI is increasingly being employed in public safety and security applications. AI systems are capable of analyzing surveillance footage to detect threats in real time and generate alerts accordingly, thus increasing situational awareness, shortening response times, and strengthening overall security measures.

Leading companies operating in the Global Generative AI in Government market profiled in the report are:

Open AI

IBM Watson

Microsoft

Google Cloud AI

Nvidia

Other Market Players

On the basis of Product and End User, this report exhibit market share and revenue growth:

Based on Application

Data Generation and Augmentation

Policy Analysis

Cybersecurity

Natural Language Processing

Other Applications

Based on the Deployment Mode

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

Based On End User

Government Agencies

Government Officials

Public Service Providers

Government Customer Service

Other End Users

This report studies market size based on status and categorizes the Generative AI in Government size (value & volume) by market players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top market players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, The Middle East, and Africa.

