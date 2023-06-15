Exploring the Scope of the Global Generative AI in Telecom Market Report 2023: Key Elements and Analysis

Global Generative AI in Telecom market was worth USD 131 Mn in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 41.3% to reach USD 3814 Mn from 2023 to 2032.

Generative AI is revolutionizing the telecom industry by providing faster and more efficient network design, optimization, and management. As more high-speed connections emerge as well as 5G technology makes its debut, generative AI plays an essential role in meeting all the complex challenges posed by telecom operators. Network planning is one of the many applications of generative AI in telecom. By analyzing geographic data, user requirements, and performance metrics from networks, generative AI algorithms can automatically create optimal network layouts to help telecom operators determine where best to place base stations, antennae, and other network infrastructure for seamless coverage and capacity.

Generative AI can also help network operators improve efficiency. AI models can analyze real-time network data to detect performance bottlenecks, generate recommendations to increase network efficiency and suggest ways to do so, such as traffic prediction, load balancing or resource allocation. Generative AI allows telecom companies to deliver better quality of service to their customers while continuously adapting and optimizing network configurations via adaptive intelligence. Generative AI also enhances telecom networks’ fault detection and troubleshooting processes, identifying potential failures more quickly, conducting root cause analyses, and suggesting automated remediation actions to reduce downtime, improve reliability, and enhance customer experiences. This technology improves fault detection and troubleshooting services while simultaneously increasing overall customer experience.

Leading companies operating in the Global Generative AI in Telecom market profiled in the report are:

DeepMind Technologies Ltd.

NVIDIA Corporation

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

XENONSTACK

Techsee

Other Key Players

On the basis of Product and End User, this report exhibit market share and revenue growth:

Based on Type

Text-based

Image-based

Voice-based

Based on Application

Enhanced Customer Satisfaction

Automated Monitoring Solutions

Manage Dynamic Networks

Improve Network Performance

Network Security and Fraud Mitigation

Network Orchestration

Based on Deployment

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

Edge

Hybrid

This report studies market size based on status and categorizes the Generative AI in Telecom size (value & volume) by market players, type, application, and region.

