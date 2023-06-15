Generative AI in Security Market Opportunities Unlocking By Scope and Regional Analysis 2023

Generative AI in Security market was USD 533 Mn in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.9% to reach USD 2654 Mn (2023 to 2032).

Generative AI has quickly emerged as an indispensable asset in improving security measures across various domains, such as physical security, cybersecurity and threat detection. By harnessing its algorithms for enhanced defense mechanisms and mitigating risks quickly and efficiently in response to potential security threats. Security applications of generative AI include video surveillance and analysis. AI models can analyze video footage to detect suspicious activities, alert security personnel of possible security breaches and generate real-time alerts of potential security incidents – this aiding security personnel in monitoring large environments more closely, improving situational awareness and avoiding security incidents altogether.

Generative AI can also be leveraged in cybersecurity to detect and respond to evolving threats. AI systems can analyze network traffic, detect anomalies and generate predictive models to detect possible cyber attacks; enabling security teams to proactively detect and mitigate such cyber threats in order to safeguard critical systems and data. Generic AI also plays an indispensable role in biometric identification and authentication. AI algorithms can analyze biometric data such as fingerprints or facial features to accurately identify individuals for authentication and provide access control, significantly increasing security measures at airports, government facilities, or sensitive installations. Generative AI is widely employed for threat intelligence and analysis. AI models can quickly analyze vast amounts of data derived from sources like open-source intelligence, social media platforms and sensor networks in order to detect patterns and generate actionable insights that aid security organizations in recognizing emerging threats, assessing risks and developing effective response strategies.

Leading companies operating in the Global Generative AI in Security market profiled in the report are:

IBM Corp.

Intel Corp.

NVIDIA Corp.

Securonix Inc.

Skycure Inc.

Threatmetrix Inc.

Other Key Players

On the basis of Product and End User, this report exhibit market share and revenue growth:

Based on Security Type

Network Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

Other Security Types

Based on Service

Professional Services

Managed Services

Based on the Deployment Mode

Cloud-Based

On-premises

Based on End Users

Retail

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Other End-Users

