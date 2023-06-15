Strategic Perspectives: Generative AI in the Enterprise Market Dynamics and Understanding the Scope 2023

Generative AI in the Enterprise market was USD 1,476 Mn in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 39.4% to reach USD 37,656 Mn By 2032.

Generative AI is revolutionizing enterprise operations by improving decision-making, automating processes and unlocking new levels of innovation. Utilizing these cutting-edge technologies can allow businesses to increase productivity while improving customer experiences and gaining an edge in the marketplace. Generic AI offers businesses many applications in data analysis and insights generation. AI models can analyze large datasets, identify patterns within them and generate actionable insights that aid businesses in understanding customer preferences, market trends and optimizing operations.

Generative AI is also utilized in chatbots and virtual assistants. AI-powered chatbots can comprehend natural language queries, providing customers with personalized assistance while solving their issues. Meanwhile, virtual assistants powered by generative AI automate repetitive tasks, schedule appointments, and perform various administrative functions – freeing up employees for more valuable activities. Generative AI enhances product design and innovation. Artificial Intelligence systems can generate design variations, optimize features, or even contribute to creating entirely new concepts – thus speeding up product development processes, improving design quality and encouraging enterprise-wide innovation. Generative AI is also being applied in predictive analytics for business forecasting. By analyzing historical data and external influences, AI models can create forecasts and scenarios of sales, demand, and financial performance to enable enterprises to make informed decisions, allocate resources efficiently, and adapt quickly to changing market conditions.

Leading companies operating in the Global Generative AI in the Enterprise market:

OpenAI

NVIDIA Corp.

IBM Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Google LLC

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Adobe Inc.

Salesforce, Inc.

Other Key Players

Based on Technology

Deep Learning

Generative Adversarial Networks

Natural Language Processing

Cloud Computing

Other Technologies

Based on the Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-premises

Based on Application

Content Generation

Design & Creativity

Virtual Assistants & Chatbots

Data Augmentations

Other Applications

