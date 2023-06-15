Taiwanese entertainer Jeffery Hsu to quit showbiz after sexual harassment claims

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Award-winning Taiwanese entertainer Jeffery Hsu (許傑輝) on Thursday (June 15) announced that he will be stepping down from the entertainment industry due to a series of sexual harassment allegations.

First, a female participant at one of his acting classes 10 years ago said on Tuesday (June 12) he asked her to simulate sexual sounds to dub a scene portraying "group sex between men and women," reported SET News.

Second, actress Huang Yun-hsin (黃云歆) on Wednesday (June 14) accused Hsu of asking her to send him sexually provocative outfits of herself as additional "homework" for a stage play directed by Hsu 10 years ago, per Liberty Times.

Third, cheerleader Hu Hsin-i (胡馨儀), who goes by the stage name Sammie, uploaded a post on Instagram on Wednesday evening saying that Hsu had touched her breasts during one of his acting classes several years ago. She said the incident took place when he had her try on a vest in a small room during what she believed was an audition. She only later found out that the part she had been trying out for had already been given to another actress, according to Up Media.

Prior to the allegations, Hsu had been involved in the filming of "U Motherbaker 2" (我的婆婆怎麼那麼可愛2). The film's producer, Chen Hui-ling (陳慧玲) said the entire crew will suspend filming for one day and Hsu's scenes would be suspended.

In response, Hsu on Thursday posted on Facebook that he would step down from his acting career immediately, halt all public activities, engage in deep self-reflection, and sincerely apologize for his actions.

The 57-year-old entertainer has been involved in show business since 1990. In 2006, he won the Golden Bell Award for Best Performer for his role as a host on the show "Follow me Go!" (下課花路米), and was nominated 10 other times for the award.