Japan Radiation Detection Devices and Services Market Growth Analysis and High Demand and Forecast 2022 to 2027

Japan's Radiation Detection Devices and Services Market is projected to witness a rise in its revenue from US$ 91 Mn in 2021 to US$ 110.7 Mn by the end of 2027. The market is registering a CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period 2022-2027. In terms of volume, the market is witnessing a CAGR of 2.6% over the projection period.

The key players in the Japan Radiation Detection Devices and Services Market are Fuji Electric, Hitachi Ltd (Aloka), Horiba, Mitsubishi Electric group, Perkinelmer, Sangyo Kagaku Co., Ltd., and Hamamatsu Photonics among others.

By Productsegment of the Japan Radiation Detection Devices and Services Market is sub-segmented into:

Radiation monitoring post

RI monitors

Radiation detector and analyzers

Portable radiation survey meters

Others

By End Usersegment of the Japan Radiation Detection Devices and Services Market is sub-segmented into:

Healthcare

Homeland Security and Defense

Nuclear Power Plants

Others

By Detection Typesegment of the Japan Radiation Detection Devices and Services Market is sub-segmented into:

Gas-filled Detectors Geiger-Muller Counters Ionization Chambers Proportional Counters

Scintillators Inorganic Scintillators Organic Scintillators

Solid-state Detectors Semiconductor Detectors Diamond Detectors



