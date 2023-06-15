Europe PET Bottle Market Segment by Type, Manufacturing Cost Analysis and Forecast 2031

Astute Analytica’s recently published report on the Europe PET Bottle Market offers the latest data and determines growth prospects and challenges. A tool for evaluating the potential for new goods and services is the constraints and opportunity analysis. This aids businesses in locating and forecasting market opportunities.

The study also contains a compilation of qualitative and quantitative evaluations made by subject-matter experts in their fields as well as representatives from various industries found all along the supply chain.

The Europe PET Bottle Market is estimated to witness a rise in its revenue from US$ 9,308.0 Mn in 2022 to US$ 11,844.0 Mn by 2031 at a CAGR of 2.7% over the forecast period 2023-2031. In terms of volume, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.8% during the projection period.

The paper discusses further findings that researchers made based on the comprehensive data and also offers information on the state of the market. The paper discusses kinds and applications based on various nations and important locations. The market’s most active companies are described in detail with regard to attributes like corporate portfolio, business strategy, financial overview, recent developments, and industry share.

Leading Companies

Alpack Plastics

Alpha Packaging

Amcor Limited

BERICAP GmbH & Co. KG

Berry Global, Inc

CarbonLITE Industries

Clear Path Recycling

Constar Internationals, Inc.

The geographical regions are divided into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share in this analysis. We’ll discuss the predicted growth of the market in this region between 2021 and 2031.

Segmentation Overview

The following are the different segments of the Europe PET Bottle Market:

By Form:

Amorphous PET

Crystalline PET

By Color:

Colored

Transparent

By Resin Type:

Virgin

Recycled

By Technology:

Extrusion Blow Molding

Injection Molding

Stretch Blow Molding

Thermoforming

Others

By Capacity (Volume):

Up to 500 ml

500 ml to 1000 ml

1000 ml to 2000 ml

More than 2000 ml

By Application:

Beverages Packaged Water Carbonated Soft Drinks Food Bottles & Jars Non-Food Bottles & Jars Fruit Juice Beer Others

Personal Care Body Lotions Body Fragrance Others

Consumer Goods

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Business to Business

Retail Supermarkets and hypermarkets Convenience Stores Online Others



By Country:

Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe



