Drug packages in Taiwan inspired by classic martial arts comedy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Investigators in Yunlin County arrested a man for selling illegal drugs packaged as a potion from a classic Hong Kong martial arts comedy, reports said Thursday (June 15).

Prosecutors made the find when they searched the home of a man called Shen (沈) in the township of Xiluo on Wednesday (June 14), CNA reported. They found 500 grams of the illegal drug “meow meow” or mephedrone, scales, packaging equipment, one bag of ketamine, and 50 packets of drug-laced instant coffee.

The packets bore an inscription referring to a fictional potion mentioned in the 1993 martial arts comedy “Flirting Scholar” (唐伯虎點秋香) starring Stephen Chow (周星馳), prosecutors said. Shen used the name of the potion (一日喪命散) to attract young customers to his drugs business, which he ran during his night shift at a gas station.

Investigators said he had demonstrated creativity in his choice of packaging. Their application to the court to have him detained was approved, per CNA.