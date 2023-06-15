Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Drug packages in Taiwan inspired by classic martial arts comedy

Suspect sold drugs during his night shift at gas station

  643
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/15 17:42
A drug dealer was inspired by a martial arts comedy to design his packets of drugs. (CNA, Yunlin District Prosecutors Office photo)

A drug dealer was inspired by a martial arts comedy to design his packets of drugs. (CNA, Yunlin District Prosecutors Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Investigators in Yunlin County arrested a man for selling illegal drugs packaged as a potion from a classic Hong Kong martial arts comedy, reports said Thursday (June 15).

Prosecutors made the find when they searched the home of a man called Shen (沈) in the township of Xiluo on Wednesday (June 14), CNA reported. They found 500 grams of the illegal drug “meow meow” or mephedrone, scales, packaging equipment, one bag of ketamine, and 50 packets of drug-laced instant coffee.

The packets bore an inscription referring to a fictional potion mentioned in the 1993 martial arts comedy “Flirting Scholar” (唐伯虎點秋香) starring Stephen Chow (周星馳), prosecutors said. Shen used the name of the potion (一日喪命散) to attract young customers to his drugs business, which he ran during his night shift at a gas station.

Investigators said he had demonstrated creativity in his choice of packaging. Their application to the court to have him detained was approved, per CNA.
drugs
meow meow
mephedrone
martial arts comedy
Stephen Chow
Yunlin County

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan car crash reveals individual transporting heroin
Taiwan car crash reveals individual transporting heroin
2023/06/14 15:39
Taiwan Premier says recreational drugs 'root of all evil' amid crackdown
Taiwan Premier says recreational drugs 'root of all evil' amid crackdown
2023/06/13 20:23
Taiwan Supreme Court sentences double murderer to life following 5 death sentences
Taiwan Supreme Court sentences double murderer to life following 5 death sentences
2023/05/02 16:26
Suspect claims 2 teen girls died after taking 'meow meow'
Suspect claims 2 teen girls died after taking 'meow meow'
2023/04/24 12:44
US sanctions Chinese businesses as countries argue over fentanyl crisis
US sanctions Chinese businesses as countries argue over fentanyl crisis
2023/04/17 17:30