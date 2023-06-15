Alexa
Taiwan eases ban on beef from Canada

Move seen as boost to stalled talks on bilateral investment accord

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/15 17:06
Beef products in a supermarket in Kaohsiung. 

Beef products in a supermarket in Kaohsiung.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will soon allow Canadian beef imports from cattle older than 30 months after the Cabinet greenlighted a proposal by the trade offices of the two countries on Thursday (June 15).

The move follows a 30-day period for public input of a notice by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The notice stated it planned to lift the ban because the country had secured the “negligible risk status” for bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), or mad cow disease, from the World Organization for Animal Health.

Removal of the restrictions will be formalized after the modified regulation is publicized, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare. Six areas of cattle considered at higher risk of BSE are still banned, including the brain, organs, and spinal cord, CNA quoted Wu Shou-mei (吳秀梅), an FDA official, as saying.

Taiwan started introducing Canadian beef in 2007 from cattle younger than 30 months, and Canada requested further easing of restrictions in 2021. Only Taiwan, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia still have such a ban on Canada’s beef, according to the FDA.

No irregularities have been reported over the past years on Canadian beef imports, but border inspections will be beefed up following the relaxation of restrictions, Wu noted.

The issue had been a sticking point in bilateral talks for the proposed foreign investment promotion and protection agreement (FIPA). Now that the hurdle has been cleared, the two can expect to see progress in the negotiation of the agreement.
Taiwan
beef
Canada
imports

