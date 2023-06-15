Taiwan’s Hsinchu City promotes technology exchanges with Daejeon in South Korea

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hsinchu City signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the South Korean city of Daejeon Gwangyeoksi on Thursday (June 15) to promote technology cooperation.

Hsinchu is known as the hub of Taiwan’s high-tech industry, while Daejeon is the fifth-largest city in South Korea. Mayor Lee Jang-woo is visiting Taiwan with a delegation to explore new avenues for cooperation, the Liberty Times reported.

Hsinchu City Mayor Ann Kao (高虹安) mentioned how South Korea had been the largest source of tourists visiting Taiwan between January and March, and the second-favorite travel destination for Taiwanese behind Japan. In addition to tourism, the two countries also shared a close relationship in the fields of business, investment, education, and culture, she said.

Since both Hsinchu and Daejeon were known for their prominent role in the development of technology and as hosts of science parks, the MOU served as a sound foundation for business exchanges, according to Kao. Lee noted that the world’s most prominent semiconductor makers were based in Hsinchu, while his city played host to South Korea’s top hi-tech research institutions.

The two cities shared a similar history, so the MOU signed Thursday would help them intensify cooperation and exchanges, contributing to their development into smart cities, both mayors said.