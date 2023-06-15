2 Fooyin University students fall to their deaths in south Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two female college students died on Thursday morning (June 15) after falling from a building on a university campus in southern Taiwan.

At 11 a.m. on Thursday, two female students fell from a building at Fooyin University in Kaohsiung City's Daliao District, reported Liberty Times. A bystander who witnessed the incident immediately notified school authorities and emergency services.

When first responders arrived at the scene, a 19-year-old student surnamed Chen (陳) had lost all vital signs, while an 18-year-old student surnamed Hsu (許) was still alive but with serious injuries. Based on a preliminary investigation by the Linyuan Precinct of the Kaohsiung City Police Department, the two students fell from the ninth floor of a laboratory building.

Chen and Hsu were rushed to the hospital, but both were later declared dead.



Building where the incident occurred. (Kaohsiung City Police Department photo)

Officers identified Hsu as a third-year student and Chen as a fourth-year student in the university's nursing department. Police also found two pairs of slippers on the ninth floor of the building.

There were no signs of a struggle, and police have preliminarily ruled out foul play. Family members told police that the women had left suicide notes, but an investigation into their deaths is still underway.

Those considering suicide should immediately call the Taiwan Suicide Prevention Center at 1925 or Taiwan Lifeline International at 1995. Foreign residents can call the Community Services Center's 24-hour emergency hotline at 0932-594-578.