India: Police charge wrestling chief with sexual harassment

Indian police said on Thursday that they filed sexual harassment charges against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the chief of the wrestlers' federation.

The Delhi police said in a statement that "after completion of investigation" they filed a chargesheet "against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh."

Singh is a powerful politician and belongs to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), India's ruling party. He has helmed the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) since 2011.

In January, after allegations of sexual harassment surfaced against him, the Indian Olympic Associaition (IOA) former a panel to investigate them.

Singh's continuous denial of the accusation

Singh has consistently denied the allegations leveled against him.

When the accusations had surfaced he told the media that if a single allegation was proved right "I will hang myself."

He claimed that the complaints against him are a conspiracy to smear his reputation and force him out of the Indian parliament.

Despite calls for him to step down from his position as the WFI president, he has refused to do so.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Singh told the media that while a "resignation is no big deal," if he resigns "it will mean that I have accepted their (wrestlers) allegations."

When the IOA was constituted Indian Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said the probe would be completed in four weeks.

However, even though the inquiry report was ready in April, the findings were not made public.

Vinesh Phogat, a triple Commonwealth Games gold medalist, accused Sports Minister Thakur of "trying to suppress" the case.

ns/fb (AFP, Reuters)