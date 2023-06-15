Paraguay president-elect may visit Taiwan prior to inauguration

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Paraguay President-elect Santiago Pena could possibly visit Taiwan before his inauguration on August 15.

The foreign ministry’s deputy director-general of Latin American and Caribbean Affairs, Chang Tzu-hsin (張自信), said that plans are being made to invite Pena to Taiwan, per Liberty Times. However, details cannot be disclosed at this time.

Following Paraguay's general elections in April, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Yui (俞大㵢) visited the South American country in May to congratulate President Mario Abdo Benitez and Pena on behalf of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文). Additionally, Yui personally invited Pena to visit Taiwan.

The newly appointed Paraguay Foreign Minister Ruben Ramirez recently said in a radio interview that his country intends to continue strengthening relations with Taiwan. After a report from Russian news agency Sputnik claimed that Paraguay was seeking to engage with China, Ramirez clarified that the Pena administration will not change its diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

Though Paraguay is willing to engage in dialogue with various countries, including China, it has no bearing on the Taiwan-Paraguay friendship, he said. Taiwan will remain Paraguay's priority partner, and the historical bond between the two countries holds a position of utmost importance, the foreign minister added.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs pointed out that Sputnik is an official Russian propaganda outlet.

Prior to the election results, there was concern in Taipei that Paraguay could switch diplomatic recognition to Beijing, as the opposition candidate, Efrain Alegre, pledged to do so in order to boost trade, especially in soy and beef products.

In an interview with ABC-TV on June 13, Ramirez said Pena aims to expand trade and investment ties with Taiwan, which will provide Paraguay with a gateway to other Asian markets,

With Pena in office, Taiwan-Paraguay ties remain stable for now.