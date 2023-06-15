Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Size Is Likely To Reach USD 78 Billion by 2031

The “2023 Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Research Report: In-Depth Analysis” offers a comprehensive exploration of the sector, providing extensive details, statistics, data, trends, and a competitive landscape overview. This exclusive report presents valuable insights into the Size, Share, Growth, and Forecast of the industry.

Russia-Ukraine War on Market

The market is anticipated to suffer because of the Russia-Ukraine War. The demand for the market has decreased as a result of the political unrest and economic unrest in the area. The war had a detrimental impact on global economic activity, adding to inflationary pressures globally and hindering the post-pandemic recovery, even if it was not the primary cause of the slower-than-anticipated economic growth in 2022 and revised estimates for 2023.

Global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Market to Grow to USD 78 Billion by 2028

Report Ocean revealed that the Global Purified Terephthalic Acid Market was worth USD 54.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 78.1 billion by the year 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period of 2022-2028.

This report gives data on trends and growth possibilities that will propel chemical sales in important markets. For a comprehensive picture, the report contains sales predictions for more than 20 nations. The research also identifies the market sectors with the greatest growth. Additionally, it illustrates tactics employed by industry leaders to expand their businesses.

In order to be able to fulfill rising demand, the chemical industry invests billions of dollars each year in new and sustaining capital. Chemicals and materials are omnipresent in contemporary life, therefore major changes will be required for chemical makers to function in a changing geopolitical environment on a global scale, either proactively or reactively. Chemical firms will probably need to prepare for difficulties in the upcoming year, such as global inflation and oil price instability.

Extensive Application Of Purified Terephthalic Acid Across Various Sectors Driving The Global Market Growth

Purified Terephthalic Acid is the basic raw material for a variety of products like polyesters, including fibers, yarns, films, polyethylene terephthalate, polybutylene terephthalate, plasticizers, etc. thus, it finds a wide range of applications across multiple sectors, especially in the packaging industries, including food and beverage packaging, pharmaceuticals packaging, etc. Moreover, the affordability, flexibility, and versatility of polyester fibers make them a preferred choice for the textile industry. The bottles industries are also considering replacing the glass alcohol bottles with polyethylene phthalate (PET) bottles, thus embarking the way for the growth of the purified terephthalic acid market. Furthermore, the large-scale mushrooming of crude oil refining across the world with paraxylene as an end product is likely to be a significant growth driver of the purified terephthalic acid market through the forecast period.

Packaging Industry To Grow At A Higher Growth Rate During The Forecast Period

With the growing urbanization, industrialization, rising disposable income, changes in the lifestyles of people in the Asia-Pacific region, there has been an augmentation in the expenditure on food and beverages, apparel, pharmaceuticals, alcohol, and others, in countries like India, China, Japan, etc. Furthermore, the surging sales of apparel, via e-commerce platforms contribute towards the demand for packaging as well as textile materials. This has resulted in the expansion of end-use markets, like packaging, bottling, fiber & yarn, and others. Thus, global purified terephthalic acid is anticipated to exhibit a higher growth rate in the market during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Impact Of COVID-19 On The Global Purified Terephthalic Acid Market

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world witnessed one of the worst recessions since WW2. The global purified terephthalic acid market has also been brutally impacted by the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. The lockdowns in major countries of the world brought the import and export of textiles to a halt. Thus significantly bringing down the demand for textiles throughout the world. Numerous industries curbed or reduced their production. Moreover, the majority of the industries dependent on China for raw materials experienced supply chain disruptions while the country lay grappled by the COVID-19 pandemic. But on the other hand, the global health crisis had some positive impacts on the PTA market as well. PTA found immense application in the production of personal protection (PPE) kits that were mandatory for the health care front line workers while treating patients in order to safeguard themselves from infection. India alone produced about 2 lakh PPE kits on an average in over 3600 manufacturing units.

The Asia-Pacific Region Is Expected To Grow with The Highest CAGR In The Global Purified Terephthalic Acid Market.

In terms of regional analysis, the global purified terephthalic acid market has been classified into North America, Europe, The Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Amidst the segmentation, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the largest growing market in the global purified terephthalic acid market owing to the largest consumer of polyester fiber and yarn. China is the largest exporter as well as manufacturer of purified terephthalic acid in the world. The rise in demand for polyester fiber and yarn in the textile industry and the growing consumption of PET bottles are anticipated to propel the growth of the purified terephthalic acid (PTA) market in the region. The APAC is followed by North America and Europe respectively. This is due to the high polyester fiber consumption potential of North America which can be attributed to the growing increasing usage of industrial machinery, swelling paints & coatings production capacities, and an intensifying economic growth rate.

Market Segment:

By Application(Polyester (Fiber & Yarn Grade, Polyethylene Terephthalate (Pet) Grade, Film Grade), Polybutylene Terephthalate (Pbt), Plasticizers, Others)

By End-Use Industry(Textile, Pet Bottles, Packaging, Others)

By Region(North America, Europe, The Asia Pacific, Latin America, The Middle East, And Africa)

The players maintain their dominance in the market by enhancing their production capabilities, research and development activities, and launching improved products for the customers. Different strategies are adopted like engaging in strategic alliances, agreements, mergers, and collaborations. For instance- the recent merger of Sinopec with SIBUR Holding in order to invest in Amur GCC.

