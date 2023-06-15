Benzene Market Size To Reach A Net Worth Of US$ 58.0 Million Tons By 2031

The “2023 Benzene Market Research Report: In-Depth Analysis” offers a comprehensive exploration of the sector, providing extensive details, statistics, data, trends, and a competitive landscape overview. This exclusive report presents valuable insights into the Size, Share, Growth, and Forecast of the industry.

Russia-Ukraine War on Market

The market is anticipated to suffer because of the Russia-Ukraine War. The demand for the market has decreased as a result of the political unrest and economic unrest in the area. The war had a detrimental impact on global economic activity, adding to inflationary pressures globally and hindering the post-pandemic recovery, even if it was not the primary cause of the slower-than-anticipated economic growth in 2022 and revised estimates for 2023.

Global Benzene Market to Boost in Coming Years Projected to Reach Worth 58.0 Million Tons in 2028

Report Ocean revealed that the Global Benzene Market was 45.4 million tons in 2021 and is projected to reach 58.0 million tons by the year 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period of 2022-2028.The expansion in the benzene market can be primarily attributed burgeoning demand for benzene derivatives from numerous end use industries including automotive industry, electrical & electronics industry, housewares products, textiles industry among others which is driving the growth of the global benzene market during the forecast period 2022-2028.

This report gives data on trends and growth possibilities that will propel chemical sales in important markets. For a comprehensive picture, the report contains sales predictions for more than 20 nations. The research also identifies the market sectors with the greatest growth. Additionally, it illustrates tactics employed by industry leaders to expand their businesses.

In order to be able to fulfill rising demand, the chemical industry invests billions of dollars each year in new and sustaining capital. Chemicals and materials are omnipresent in contemporary life, therefore major changes will be required for chemical makers to function in a changing geopolitical environment on a global scale, either proactively or reactively. Chemical firms will probably need to prepare for difficulties in the upcoming year, such as global inflation and oil price instability.

Burgeoning Demand for Benzene Derivatives by Various End-Use Industries Driving the Global Benzene Market Growth

The surge in the demand for the benzene derivatives like ethylbenzene, cumene, cyclohexane, nitrobenzene, linear alkyl benzene, etc. across various end-user industries is likely to drive a substantial demand for benzene during the forecast period 2022-2028. Moreover, a rise in the use of insulation materials in the construction is contributing significantly to the market growth. Additionally, rising urbanization and escalating disposable incomes have raised the demand for consumer products like thinners and furniture wax across the world. Benzene acts as a key solvent in numerous commercial, research and industrial processes. For instance, alkyl benzene is extensively used to produce surfactants in production of detergents. Similarly, cyclohexane, another derivative of benzene, is a primary raw material for manufacturing nylon, used for producing textiles. Furthermore, the thriving paints and coatings industry (PCI) also acts as a major growth propelling factor for the global benzene market.

Automobile Segment to Grow at A Higher Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

There has been a rising demand for benzene derivatives by the automobile industry. This can be attributed to the wide range of applications found by benzene derivatives in the automobile sector. Benzene serves as a solvent for degreasing and cleaning parts in the automotive sector. Moreover, it is used to manufacture synthetic rubber, chemicals, plastics, etc. that are extensively used by different end-use industries. In the electricals and electronics industry, it is employed as a solvent and paint remover. Moreover, it is used to manufacture several compound plastics like phenolic resins, extensively used by different end-use industries.

Impact of COVID-19 On The Global Benzene Market

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world witnessed one of the worst recessions since WW2. The global Benzene market has also been brutally impacted by the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Several governments around the world imposed rigorous lockdowns thus vividly hampering the building and construction, transportation, textiles, electrical, and electronics industries, which are the most important end-user industries for the benzene market. All this resulted in substantial sales drops of aromatic products, consumer appliances, electronic components, apparels and others, which significantly reduced the demand for benzene. Nevertheless, with the improving market circumstances in the post covid era, the growth of the benzene market is likely to recover during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific Region Is Expected to Grow with The Highest CAGR in The Global Benzene Market.

In terms of regional analysis, the global benzene market has been classified into North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East, and Africa. Amidst the segmentation, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the largest growing market in region during the forecast period as a result of the escalating end-user markets such as electronics and home appliances, construction, textiles in India, China and other ASEAN countries. Moreover, benzene is extensively used in the production of construction products like paints, flooring, adhesives, fiberglass, and others. According to National Bureau of Statistics of China, the construction output in China stood at approximately CNY 29.31 trillion in 2021. This is likely to further boost the demand for benzene in the Asia-Pacific region. The Reliance Industries Limited is one among the foremost players in the manufacturing of benzene having the annual production capacity of around 1400 KT, which is supporting the local demand of India as well as exports to numerous countries throughout the world.

Market Segment:

By Derivative(Ethylbenzene, Cumene, Cyclohexane, Nitrobenzene, Alkylbenzene)

By Application(Building And Construction, Textile, Electrical And Electronics, Automotive)

By End-Use Industry(Packaging, Transportation, Electrical And Electronics, Building And Construction, Industry And Machinery, And Other End-Use Industries)

By Region(North America, Europe, The Asia Pacific, Latin America, The Middle East, And Africa)

The players maintain their dominance in the market by enhancing their production capabilities, research, and development activities, and launching improved products for the customers. Different strategies are adopted like engaging in strategic alliances, agreements, mergers, and collaborations.

