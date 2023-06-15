Biofertilizers Market Size Is Slated To Reach Over USD 5.7 billion By The Year 2031

The “2023 Biofertilizers Market Research Report: In-Depth Analysis” offers a comprehensive exploration of the sector, providing extensive details, statistics, data, trends, and a competitive landscape overview. This exclusive report presents valuable insights into the Size, Share, Growth, and Forecast of the industry.

With meticulous research, this report delves into various segments based on Applications, including Research Institutions, Bioscience Companies, and Others. Furthermore, it provides a thorough examination of Types, such as RNA Sequencing, Real-Time Quantitative PCR, and Digital PCR.

Russia-Ukraine War on Market

The market is anticipated to suffer because of the Russia-Ukraine War. The demand for the market has decreased as a result of the political unrest and economic unrest in the area. The war had a detrimental impact on global economic activity, adding to inflationary pressures globally and hindering the post-pandemic recovery, even if it was not the primary cause of the slower-than-anticipated economic growth in 2022 and revised estimates for 2023.

Report Ocean, revealed that the global biofertilizers market was worth USD 2.7 billion in the year 2021. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.70%, earning revenue of around USD 5.7 billion by the end of 2022.The global biofertilizers market is flourishing at a high rate owing to the increasing concerns towards the environment and rising demand for sustainability in agricultural practices. Furthermore, the increasing popularity of organic food among consumers is also providing lucrative growth opportunities to the market. However, limited awareness of the benefits of biofertilizers is acting as one of the major restraining factors for the global biofertilizers market.

This report gives data on trends and growth possibilities that will propel chemical sales in important markets. For a comprehensive picture, the report contains sales predictions for more than 20 nations. The research also identifies the market sectors with the greatest growth. Additionally, it illustrates tactics employed by industry leaders to expand their businesses.

In order to be able to fulfill rising demand, the chemical industry invests billions of dollars each year in new and sustaining capital. Chemicals and materials are omnipresent in contemporary life, therefore major changes will be required for chemical makers to function in a changing geopolitical environment on a global scale, either proactively or reactively. Chemical firms will probably need to prepare for difficulties in the upcoming year, such as global inflation and oil price instability.

Long-Term Advantages Of Biofertilizers Use Is Propelling The Growth Of Global Biofertilizers Market

The use of biofertilizers is increasing at a high rate owing to the long-term benefits it offers. Biofertilizers are said to provide higher crop yields along with improving the soil quality naturally. With the elimination of chemical fertilizers, the plants are prevented from toxic elements which are favorable for their long-term health. Moreover, biofertilizers prevent the crops from pathogens in both soil and plant and act as a natural pesticide. Such benefits are fueling the growth of the global biofertilizers market.

Rising Focus Towards Seed Treatment is Driving the Global Biofertilizers Market

Based on mode of application, the global biofertilizers market is segmented into soil treatment, seed treatment and other modes of application. The seed treatment segment holds the largest share in the global biofertilizers market. Several biotreatment methods include Rhizobium, Azotobacter, and Azospirillum. Seed treatment helps in the mineralization of soil along with increasing the availability of nutrients and improving the yield by 10 to 25% without affecting the soil and environment. These factors significantly propel the growth of the market.

Global Biofertilizers Market – By Form

Based on form, the global biofertilizers market is segmented into liquid biofertilizers and carrier-based biofertilizers. The liquid biofertilizers segment accounts for the largest market share. One of the major advantages of liquid biofertilizers over their counterparts is that it has a higher shelf-life. Furthermore, it also has no effect of high temperature and no contamination, no loss of properties due to storage at high temperature. Liquid fertilizers also do not need solid carriers for transfer which acts as a major favorable factor for the market growth.

Global Biofertilizers Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, the global biofertilizers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle-East & Africa. North America dominates the global biofertilizers market owing to the high consciousness towards the use of organic products in agricultural activities. Furthermore, the rising adoption of advanced farming techniques and technologies such as precision farming, biodynamic farming, etc., is another factor influencing the growing demand for biofertilizers in developed countries such as the United States and Canada.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Biofertilizers Market

The global biofertilizers market was not much affected by the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. This is because of the strong and deep penetration of local biofertilizers manufacturers. The demand for organic food spiked during the COVID-19 period due to the rising health consciousness among consumers, due to which the production also increased, propelling the demand for biofertilizers in the agriculture industry. Furthermore, the demand for sustainability also emerged during this period, which is anticipated to positively influence the global biofertilizers market in the forecast period.

Market Segment:

By Type(Nitrogen-Fixing Biofertilizers, Phosphate Solubilizing & Mobilizing Biofertilizers, Potassium Solubilizing & Mobilizing Biofertilizers, Other Types)

By Crop Type(Cereals & Grains, Pulses & Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Crops)

By Form (Liquid Biofertilizers, Carrier-Based Biofertilizers)

By Mode Of Application(Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment, Other Modes Of Application)

By Region(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Middle-East & Africa (MEA)

The global biofertilizers market is highly fragmented and competitive with the presence of many global and regional industry participants. The local players have wide and deeper penetration in the market due to better distribution channels and easy access. The companies constantly launch new products that suit the crop needs of different lands and climatic conditions. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, etc., is also prominent in this market.

