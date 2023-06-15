Polyurethane Foam [Latest Report] Market Size Is Expected To Rise At A CAGR of 7.40% To Reach US$ 70.1 billion By 2031

The “2023 Polyurethane Foam Research Report: In-Depth Analysis” offers a comprehensive exploration of the sector, providing extensive details, statistics, data, trends, and a competitive landscape overview. This exclusive report presents valuable insights into the Size, Share, Growth, and Forecast of the industry.

This report delves into various segments based on Applications and Types.

Russia-Ukraine War on Market

The market is anticipated to suffer because of the Russia-Ukraine War. The demand for the market has decreased as a result of the political unrest and economic unrest in the area. The war had a detrimental impact on global economic activity, adding to inflationary pressures globally and hindering the post-pandemic recovery, even if it was not the primary cause of the slower-than-anticipated economic growth in 2022 and revised estimates for 2023.

Report Ocean, revealed that the polyurethane foam market was worth USD 42.9 billion in the year 2021. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.40%, earning revenues of around USD 70.1 billion by the end of 2028.One of the major market drivers is the continuing expansion in the building industry, along with increasing product demand from the furnishing sector. In addition, the extensive usage of flexible and semi-rigid polyurethane foams with coatings, paints, and adhesives in residential and commercial buildings is fueling market expansion. However, the high cost of raw materials involved in the production of polyurethane foam may act as a huge restraining factor for the market growth.

This report gives data on trends and growth possibilities that will propel chemical sales in important markets. For a comprehensive picture, the report contains sales predictions for more than 20 nations. The research also identifies the market sectors with the greatest growth. Additionally, it illustrates tactics employed by industry leaders to expand their businesses.

In order to be able to fulfill rising demand, the chemical industry invests billions of dollars each year in new and sustaining capital. Chemicals and materials are omnipresent in contemporary life, therefore major changes will be required for chemical makers to function in a changing geopolitical environment on a global scale, either proactively or reactively. Chemical firms will probably need to prepare for difficulties in the upcoming year, such as global inflation and oil price instability.

High Demand for High-Density Composition Foam is Driving Polyurethane Foam Market

Based on density composition, the global polyurethane foam market is segmented into low-density polyurethane foams, medium-density polyurethane foams, and high-density polyurethane foams. The high-density polyurethane foam segment accounts for the largest market share. This kind of density composition is an industrial-grade foam that comes in all firmness. It is highly capable of withstanding high pressure, unlike other density compositions, due to which they are widely used in various industries including building and construction.

Expanding Building and Construction Industry is Propelling Polyurethane Foam Market Growth

Based on end-user, the global polyurethane foam market is segmented into bedding & furniture, building & construction, electronics, automotive, footwear, packaging, and others. The building and construction industry accounts for the largest market share owing to the wide range of polyurethane foam in this sector. This foam is utilized as a thermal insulator, in flooring and waterproofing, as well as for air sealing. Spray and stiff polyurethane foams are also employed in construction as structural and insulating foams.

Polyurethane Foam Market – By Type

Based on type, the global polyurethane foam market is segmented into flexible foam, rigid foam, and spray foams. The spray foams segment holds the largest share in the polyurethane foam market. Spray foams are commonly used for thermal and acoustic insulation, as well as flotation and roofing. These foams are utilized for both open-cell and closed-cell foam insulations in the building and construction sector and are primarily used for heat and sound insulation, which is fueling its market demand.

Polyurethane Foam Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, the global polyurethane foam market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle-East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific region dominates the polyurethane foam market owing to increasing construction activities in emerging economies such as China, India, Vietnam, etc. Furthermore, the market is expected to benefit from increased penetration of polyurethane foam producers in these countries due to low-cost manufacturing and strong demand throughout the projected period.

Impact of COVID-19 on Polyurethane Foam Market

The COVID-19 epidemic had a detrimental influence on the global polyurethane foam market. During the lockdown, key end-user industries of polyurethane foam, such as construction and automotive, were entirely shut down, resulting in a huge drop in demand for polyurethane foam. Furthermore, due to limitations on import and export activity, the supply of raw materials was hampered. Several nations postponed their need for polyurethane foam during the peak of the COVID-19 spread, resulting in huge market losses.

Market Segment:

By Raw Material(Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (Mdi), Toluene Diisocyanate (Tdi), Polyols)

By Cell Structure (Microcellular Polyurethane Foams, Nanocellular Polyurethane Foams)

By Density Composition(Low-Density Polyurethane Foams, Medium-Density Polyurethane Foams, High-Density Polyurethane Foams)

By Type(Flexible Foam, Rigid Foam, Spray Foams)

By End-Use Industry(Bedding & Furniture, Building & Construction, Electronics, Automotive, Footwear, Packaging, Others)

By Region(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (Apac), Latin America (Latam), Middle-East & Africa (Mea)

The market is consolidated with the presence of several global as well as regional industry players. The companies are significantly investing in expanding their production capacities to meet the surging global demand. They are establishing new production plants in unexplored regions to exploit market opportunities. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, etc., is also prominent in this market.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

