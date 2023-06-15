Europe Dental Implants Market Size Is Anticipated To Reach A Value Of USD 1.4 billion By 2023

The “2023 Europe Dental Implants Market Research Report: In-Depth Analysis” offers a comprehensive exploration of the sector, providing extensive details, statistics, data, trends, and a competitive landscape overview. This exclusive report presents valuable insights into the Size, Share, Growth, and Forecast of the industry.

Russia-Ukraine War on Market

The market is anticipated to suffer because of the Russia-Ukraine War. The demand for the market has decreased as a result of the political unrest and economic unrest in the area. The war had a detrimental impact on global economic activity, adding to inflationary pressures globally and hindering the post-pandemic recovery, even if it was not the primary cause of the slower-than-anticipated economic growth in 2022 and revised estimates for 2023.

Report Ocean, revealed that the Europe dental implants market was worth USD 1.4 billion in the year 2021 and the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4%, with revenues reaching USD 2.5 billion by 2028.The Europe dental implants market has seen a significant rise in the recent years as a result of numerous factors such as the rising geriatric population and the growing need for aesthetic dentistry to preserve their dental health and appearance. However, the high cost of dental implant surgeries and complications associated with it may act as a huge restraining factor for the market growth.

This report gives data on trends and growth possibilities that will propel chemical sales in important markets. For a comprehensive picture, the report contains sales predictions for more than 20 nations. The research also identifies the market sectors with the greatest growth. Additionally, it illustrates tactics employed by industry leaders to expand their businesses.

In order to be able to fulfill rising demand, the chemical industry invests billions of dollars each year in new and sustaining capital. Chemicals and materials are omnipresent in contemporary life, therefore major changes will be required for chemical makers to function in a changing geopolitical environment on a global scale, either proactively or reactively. Chemical firms will probably need to prepare for difficulties in the upcoming year, such as global inflation and oil price instability.

Strong Dental Healthcare System is Driving Europe Dental Implants Market

With high healthcare investments in European countries, demand for dental implants is expected to rise in the future. The rising number of patients seeking dental implant surgery in hospitals will boost this industry to considerable development. Furthermore, the growing number of qualified dentists conducting these procedures, as well as the availability of improved implant goods in the market, is earning patients’ trust, causing the market to rise throughout the projection period.

Increasing Prevalence of Oral Health Issues is Propelling Europe Dental Implants Market Growth

The incidence of oral disorders is increasing in Europe as a result of changing and adopting unhealthy lifestyles. A poor diet, smoking, and excessive alcohol intake all have a negative impact on the health of teeth. Moreover, due to their hectic lifestyles, people are also neglecting their oral health. As more individuals suffer from numerous dental disorders, all of these reasons are leading to an increase in the demand for dental implants.

Europe Dental Implants Market – By Material

Based on material, the Europe dental implants market is segmented into titanium implants and zirconium implants. In terms of demand, titanium implants are the most popular. This is due to features such as biocompatibility, non-allergic nature, and ease of usage in a variety of operations. Zirconium has also been in great demand in recent years. Titanium alloys are becoming increasingly popular for the manufacture of implant devices, which will drive up demand for this material throughout the projection period.

Europe Dental Implants Market – Country Insights

Geographically, the Europe dental implants market is segmented into Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe. The United Kingdom accounts for the largest market share in the Europe dental implants market owing to the presence of a strong dental healthcare system along with favorable reimbursement policies. Furthermore, rising demand for dental surgeries with increasing prevalence of various oral diseases is also propelling the demand for dental implants in the United Kingdom. However, France and Germany are also among the key markets in the region.

Impact of COVID-19 on Europe Dental Implants Market

The global epidemic caused by the coronavirus has had a severe influence on the Europe dental implants market. The treatments and operations involving dental implants necessitate frequent and intimate contact between patients and the surgeon, increasing the risk of viral transmission. The use of preventative measures, social distancing standards, and the wearing of a mask are all critical. These must, however, be broken for dental implant procedures, which no health expert will recommend. As a result, the number of dental implant procedures has decreased dramatically, resulting in a decrease in demand.

Market Segment:

By Part (Fixture, Abutment)

By Material (Titanium Implants, Zirconium Implants)

By Country (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Rest Of Europe)

The dental implant business is fiercely competitive, with a few prominent players commanding the lion’s share. These businesses cater to a high-demand market by offering a greater selection of items at premium rates. They also significantly invest in research and development activities to offer new products. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, etc., is also prominent in this market.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

