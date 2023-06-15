Global Hydrogen Generation Market Size Is Projected To Reach USD 249.3 billion By 2031

The “2023 Global Hydrogen Generation Market Research Report: In-Depth Analysis” offers a comprehensive exploration of the sector, providing extensive details, statistics, data, trends, and a competitive landscape overview. This exclusive report presents valuable insights into the Size, Share, Growth, and Forecast of the industry.

With meticulous research, this report delves into various segments based on Applications, including Research Institutions, Bioscience Companies, and Others. Furthermore, it provides a thorough examination of Types, such as RNA Sequencing, Real-Time Quantitative PCR, and Digital PCR.

Russia-Ukraine War on Market

The market is anticipated to suffer because of the Russia-Ukraine War. The demand for the market has decreased as a result of the political unrest and economic unrest in the area. The war had a detrimental impact on global economic activity, adding to inflationary pressures globally and hindering the post-pandemic recovery, even if it was not the primary cause of the slower-than-anticipated economic growth in 2022 and revised estimates for 2023.

Report Ocean, revealed that the global Hydrogen Generation Market reached USD 143.9 billion in 2021. The global hydrogen generation market is further expected to reach USD 249.3 billion by 2028and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2022-2028 (forecast period).

This report gives data on trends and growth possibilities that will propel chemical sales in important markets. For a comprehensive picture, the report contains sales predictions for more than 20 nations. The research also identifies the market sectors with the greatest growth. Additionally, it illustrates tactics employed by industry leaders to expand their businesses.

In order to be able to fulfill rising demand, the chemical industry invests billions of dollars each year in new and sustaining capital. Chemicals and materials are omnipresent in contemporary life, therefore major changes will be required for chemical makers to function in a changing geopolitical environment on a global scale, either proactively or reactively. Chemical firms will probably need to prepare for difficulties in the upcoming year, such as global inflation and oil price instability.

Government regulations for desulfurization and greenhouse gas emissions, increasing focus on decarbonization and favorable government regulations, and rising government investment in the industry are the major driver for the hydrogen generation market.

Increasing focus on decarbonization and favorable government regulations Is Expected To Bolster The Hydrogen Generation Market Growth

Decarbonization refers to the reduction of primary energy’s carbon footprint over time. Decarbonization of the world’s energy system is one of today’s most pressing challenges. As a result, demand for green energy technology and cleaner energy sources, such as hydrogen, has increased. This is boosting the hydrogen generation industry’s expansion. Furthermore, favorable government attempts to minimize carbon emissions contribute considerably to market growth. As hydrogen is a clean energy fuel, it is predicted to minimize oil dependency over time, lowering greenhouse gas emissions and other pollutants. Hydrogen may be produced in vast amounts from practically any source of energy, including biomass, wind, solar, nuclear, and clean fossil fuels. As a result, the hydrogen produced can be used to generate electricity, balancing the supply and demand of the future energy system. Increasing expenditure for hydrogen-related research and development, as well as the rising attention of key automotive manufacturers to the benefits of hydrogen as a fuel, are projected to help the market throughout the forecast period.

Market Segment:

By Technology (Coal Gasification, Steam Methane Reforming And Others)

By Systems (Merchant And Captive)

By Application (Methanol Production, Ammonia Production, Petroleum Refining, Others)

By Region (North America, Europe, The Asia-Pacific, The Middle East & Africa, And Latin America)

Petroleum refining segment occupied the largest market share in the application category

Based on application, the global hydrogen generations market is segmented into methanol production, ammonia production, petroleum refining, and others. The petroleum refining segment had the highest revenue share of 43.74% in 2021, and it is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period. Ammonia segment accounted for the second largest share in 2021. Ammonia plants consume a substantial amount of the hydrogen produced. Hydrogen is often manufactured on-site in ammonia factories from a fossil fuel source. This application has traditionally had widespread adoption due to its ease of use and low cost. In the fertilizer manufacturing process, ammonia is widely used.

Asia-Pacific Accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Hydrogen Generation Market.

In terms of regional analysis, the global hydrogen generation market has been classified into North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East, and Africa. Amidst the segmentation, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global hydrogen generation market in 2021. The ease of hydrogen logistics is a critical aspect in the expansion of this region’s hydrogen generation business. Due to high pollution levels in Asian countries such as India and China, there is a significant need for fuel desulfurization in order to save the environment.

This has a beneficial impact on the adoption of hydro desulphurization (HDS) procedures and, as a result, raises demand for hydrogen generation. During the projection period, Asia Pacific, notably East Asia and South Asia and Oceania, present substantial growth possibilities. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is one of the leading hydrogen-generating markets, due to the adoption of green technological advances, in order to meet the government’s goal of reducing GHG emissions.

Impact Of COVID-19 On the Global Hydrogen Generation Market

The COVID-19 Pandemic had a negative impact on the world’s oil and gas energy production. Projects for shale gas exploration have been halted. Existing oil and gas energy reserves are being employed to meet the need for healthcare product transportation and logistics, such as medical ventilators and personal protective equipment. However, with COVID-19 normalization, there will be a surge in demand for onsite-hydrogen generation systems as companies seek to lessen their reliance on merchant transportation. Market participants can learn useful lessons and forecast future market trends by observing the reaction to the trade shutdown during COVID-19.

Coronavirus primarily affects persons who have underlying respiratory health issues. This will place a greater emphasis on reducing carbon emissions from refinery and automotive industries. As a result, following the pandemic, market participants might anticipate an increase in demand for hydrogen from desulphurization of refineries and the adoption of hydrogen fuel cell-powered automobiles. Consumer trends such as domestic solar power generation will drive sales of hydrogen generation after COVID-19. Hydrogen generating market participants might obtain a competitive advantage by detecting lucrative prospects in rebounding economies such as Singapore, Indonesia, and China early.

