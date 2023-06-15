United States Construction Equipment Market Size Is Likely To Reach at a CAGR of 6% In 2031

The “2023 United States Construction Equipment Market Research Report: In-Depth Analysis” offers a comprehensive exploration of the sector, providing extensive details, statistics, data, trends, and a competitive landscape overview. This exclusive report presents valuable insights into the Size, Share, Growth, and Forecast of the industry.

Russia-Ukraine War on Market

The market is anticipated to suffer because of the Russia-Ukraine War. The demand for the market has decreased as a result of the political unrest and economic unrest in the area. The war had a detrimental impact on global economic activity, adding to inflationary pressures globally and hindering the post-pandemic recovery, even if it was not the primary cause of the slower-than-anticipated economic growth in 2022 and revised estimates for 2023.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR245

A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm,Report Ocean, revealed that the United States construction equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period of 2022-2028. The growing demand for construction equipment in this region is being fueled by increased construction activities for infrastructural development as a result of government and private investment. Furthermore, increased demand for residential facilities is emerging as a significant driver of the construction equipment industry in the United States. However, high cost of construction equipment may act as a huge restraining factor for the market growth.

Increasing Maintenance and Refurbishing Activities of Buildings

As the number of commercial and residential buildings in the United States grows, so does the need for regular maintenance to keep them safe to live and work in. As a result, building owners and contractors spend substantial sums on building upkeep as well as remodelling old and underutilised rooms in order to profit from them. As a result, construction machinery demand is increasing, boosting overall market growth.

Rising Demand For Diesel Equipment Is Propelling The United States Construction Equipment Market

The United States construction equipment market is segmented into diesel, and CNG/LNG/RNG, based on the propulsion type. The diesel category accounts for the majority of market share. Because diesel has a high compression ratio, it is more efficient. Additionally, it may be used as both a light and a heavy oil. Diesel fuel is also less volatile and has a larger thermal energy content. During the projected period, however, the CNG/LNG/RNG propulsion type is expected to expand at the fastest pace.

Market Segment:

By Equipment Type(Articulated Dump Truck, Asphalt Finisher, Backhoe Loader, Crawler Dozer, Crawler Excavator, Crawler Loader, Mini Excavator, Motor Grader, Motor Scraper, Road Roller, Rigid Dump Truck, Rtlt Masted, Pick And Carry Cranes, Compactors, Others

By Equipment Category(Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment, Heavy Construction Vehicles, Other Categories),

By Propulsion Type (Diesel, Cng/Lng/Rng),

By Application(Infrastructure, Commercial, Residential), By Power Output (<100 Hp, 100200 Hp, 201400 Hp, >400 Hp)

United States Construction Equipment Market – By Application

Based on application, the United States construction equipment market is segmented into infrastructure, commercial, and residential. Because of the considerable government and private investment in infrastructural development in the nation, the infrastructure application category has the biggest market share. However, owing to the increased building of commercial facilities such as hotels, restaurants, and offices, the commercial segment is gaining substantial traction.

Impact of COVID-19 on United States Construction Equipment Market

Following the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, the construction equipment business in the United States was one of the most hit. Due to the rising weight of COVID-19-affected rates and the adoption of social distancing standards, all construction activities were entirely suspended. Furthermore, during the lockdown, construction equipment manufacturing was hampered, resulting in substantial losses for the producers. The market, on the other hand, is expected to rise steadily if the country’s lockdown is lifted.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the United States construction equipment market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends of the United States construction equipment market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyses the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

