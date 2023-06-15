Plum rains to drench Taiwan from Thursday to Saturday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A plum rain front is predicted to bring rain across Taiwan from Thursday to Saturday (June 15-17).

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) on Thursday issued a heavy rain advisory for Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, and Pingtung County. The advisory will be in effect from late Thursday morning to the evening.

Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) in his daily report said that the plum rain front will arrive from the north and combine with southwest winds to generate substantial rainfall. Wu advised people to pay attention to severe weather, such as lightning strikes, strong winds, sudden downpours, heavy rainfall accumulations, and hail, as well as flooding during high tides and low-lying coastal areas.

From Sunday to Monday (June 18-19), Wu predicted the front would move into Taiwan's northern waters. However, the country will still be affected by the southwest winds and the weather in central and southern regions will continue to be unstable, with localized showers, thunderstorms, and other small-scale severe weather events possible.

Meanwhile, the weather in northern and eastern Taiwan will be relatively stable and hot. There will be a chance of localized, short-term showers in mountainous areas in the afternoon.