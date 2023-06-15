Senior Project 2049 analyst pushes for 'Asian NATO'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An Asian version of NATO would ensure regional security, Project 2049 Senior Director Ian Easton said on Wednesday (June 15).

Speaking to Liberty Times, Easton said if the U.S. were to confront China alone, it would be at a disadvantage. Therefore, there should be greater cooperation between Taiwan and the U.S. and even the establishment of a regional alliance similar to NATO, he said, adding that this would ensure multilateral security.

In terms of military cooperation with Taiwan, he suggested the U.S. follow the cooperation models it has developed with countries like Japan and South Korea and conduct bilateral exercises with Taiwan. He acknowledged the low-profile joint training of U.S. Marine Corps and Taiwan special forces and urged deeper military exchanges, in addition to deploying American military aircraft and ships for joint patrols in the Taiwan Strait.

This would enhance the bilateral partnership and contribute to Taiwan’s early warning capabilities and peace in the region.

Easton also discussed the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying that Beijing might emulate Moscow’s use of nuclear weapons as a means of intimidation. Additionally, China could seek to fully shut down Taiwan’s communications and power during wartime, isolating the nation and gradually eroding its will to resist.

The analyst advised the Taiwanese government to be more transparent and honest in informing the public about the current threats and to strengthen civil defense preparedness, which allows citizens to have a clear understanding of the situation and foster unity in order to effectively respond to potential threats of war.

Taiwan is set to carry out its annual Han Kuang exercise next month from July 24-28, which will include live-fire anti-landing drills and maritime interceptions.

On June 13, NATO revealed its plans to cooperate with Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and South Korea via an Individually Tailored Partnership Program in areas such as cybersecurity, space, and combating disinformation, Nikkei reported. NATO also said it will open a liaison office in Tokyo in 2024 to establish a presence in the Indo-Pacific region.

This decision comes amid increasing tensions in the region, stemming from more frequent Chinese military activities.