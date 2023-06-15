Taiwan's foreign minister, Czech president share stage at European summit

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) on Wednesday (June 14) delivered remarks at a summit where he called on democratic countries to come together and support Taiwan.

Czech President Peter Pavel held opening remarks at the European Values Summit 2023 hosted by the Czech think tank, the European Values Center for Security Policy (EVC). Pavel stressed the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and ensuring Taiwan's democracy and freedom, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Pavel emphasized the importance of democratic countries avoiding dependence on China because its values are not compatible with democratic nations. He called on democratic countries to unite and support the status quo across the Taiwan Strait and not allow it to be changed in a one-sided and coercive manner.



Pavel delivers opening remarks. (MOFA photo)

After Pavel, Wu took the stage and delivered a speech titled "One Theater, One World and One Vision." He addressed major world events such as the war in Ukraine, warned of the threat posed to democratic countries by authoritarian expansion, and called on democratic countries to unite and support Taiwan.

In a tweet posted during the event, EVC director Jakub Janda wrote that this was the "first time in diplomatic history" a NATO head of state had publicly shared a room with a Taiwanese foreign minister at an official international event. Janda said that leaders at the summit were discussing the "threat of China" and noted that Reuters had described Wu's visit as a "diplomatic breakthrough."

According to CNA, this marked the first time the leader of a European non-diplomatic ally and a Taiwanese foreign minister had "shared the same stage" at a public event. Wu was cited by the news agency as saying it was "very touching" for Pavel to stand up for Taiwan in front of a Taiwanese diplomat and that it was an "unforgettable experience" during his tenure as foreign minister.



Wu delivers his speech. (MOFA photo)