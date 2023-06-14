Charlie Puth and Vietnamese artists to converge at 8Wonder super music festival

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 14 June 2023 - VinWonders announces that one of the most sought-after global music stars - Charlie Puth will perform, together with top Vietnamese artists, at the 8Wonder super music festival on July 22, 2023 at Vinpearl Nha Trang. This is a world-class music festival kicking off the "unlimited emotional wonder - Infinity Wonder" for the first time in Vietnam.





8Wonder - the music festival is the highlight, fully closing the series of "eternal festivals" WonderFest 2023 - an annual international sea festival at Vinpearl Nha Trang. The journey to experience the "unlimited emotional wonders" 8Wonder will start at 4 PM, with more than 6 hours of endless excitement and sublimation with top-level music, eye-catching performances, superb cuisine, colorful carnivals, entertainment and interactive activities, etc.



The headliner of 8Wonder this year is Charlie Puth - a multi-platinum A-List singer, songwriter and producer of US contemporary pop music. The author of the hit "We Don't Talk Anymore" will make thousands of audiences explode with emotions with mesmeric performances and outstanding visual effects, proving himself as "a global hitmaker".



Joining Charlie Puth to resonate for eternal sublimation of emotions are the most popular and favorite artists in Vietnam.



To create "unlimited emotional wonder", the top performance standards of the world entertainment industry will be applied for the first time in Vietnam right on the stage of 8Wonder in particular. With a space of up to 10,400m2 and a 180-degree view overlooking Nha Trang Bay, Wonder Square will become an unprecedentedly unique "infinity" stage, blending together the colorful ocean world on the stage and the ocean of waves lapping in real life. Along with the "infinity ocean" is a world-class sound - light and visual system. The whole mixture will create outstanding audio-visual effects, putting 8Wonder on a par with global music festivals.



All-in-one tourism ecosystem on Hon Tre Island

Wonder Square with a view overlooking one of the most stunning bays in the world

The combination of 8Wonder – the top-notch international music model and Wonder Fest – the leading tourism ecosystem and the most attractive tourist destination in Vietnam is a creative and distinct method of doing tourism. This event series not only creates a completely new highlight for Vietnam's tourism, but also strives to generate "emotional wonders" besides natural and cultural wonders, contributing to diverse experiences for tourists and raise Vietnam's tourism to a new level.







Charlie Puth has proven to be one of the industry's most consistent hitmakers and sought-after collaborators. Puth has amassed eight multi-platinum singles, four GRAMMY nominations, three Billboard Music Awards, a Critic's Choice Award, and a Golden Globe nomination. His 2018 GRAMMY-nominated LP, Voicenotes, was RIAA Certified Gold only four days after its release and has logged over 5.6 billion streams worldwide. Recently, Puth released his highly anticipated third studio album CHARLIE via Atlantic Records. Featuring hit singles "Left and Right [feat. Jung Kook of BTS],"That's Hilarious" and "Light Switch," the "expertly crafted collection" (ROLLING STONE) has surpassed 1 billion global streams and received critical praise around the world. Following the release of his CHARLIE, Puth set out for his 'One Night Only' tour, welcoming fans around the world up close and personal as he shares his latest album and his greatest hits. In 2020, Puth's collaboration with Gabby Barrett on their "I Hope" Remix earned him his fourth top 10 track on the Billboard Hot 100, hit number one on the Billboard "Adult Pop Songs" chart, and won a 2021 Billboard Music Award for "Top Collaboration." Puth also co-wrote and produced The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber's record-breaking single, "Stay," which quickly become one of the biggest songs of 2021 and holds the title for the longest- reigning No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart and the first to lead it for double- digits - spending a total of eleven weeks at the top of the chart.



