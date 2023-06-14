Global Digital Manufacturing Market Assessing the Impact of Demographic Shifts on the Market in 2023-2031

The “Global Digital Manufacturing Market” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.

Global digital manufacturing market will reach $ 709.2 billion by 2031, growing by 13.9% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the emerging trend of digitalization, the extensive research and development (R&D) in the field of production technologies, the development of technologically advanced and innovative digital manufacturing tools, the implementation of the Internet of Things (IoT) and robotics, along with the increasing adoption of product lifecycle management (PLM) systems.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Highlighted with 83 tables and 100 figures, this 177-page report Global Digital Manufacturing Market 2021-2031 by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (IoT, Robotics, 3D Printing & AM, Others), Deployment (On-premises, Cloud-based), Process (Designing, Simulation, 3D Visualization, Analytics, Tooling and Processing), Industry Vertical, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global digital manufacturing market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify digital manufacturing market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Technology, Deployment, Process, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Selected Key Players:

ARAS Corporation

Autodesk Inc

Bestplant

CAD Schroer GmbH

Cogiscan Inc

Dassault Systems

Mentor Graphics Corporation

Parametric Technology Corporation Inc

SAP SE

Siemens AG

Tata Consultancy Services

Based on Component

Hardware

o Intelligent Systems

o Sensors

o RFID Tags

o Cameras

o Navigation Systems

o Other Hardware

Software

o Operation & Data Management Software

o Connectivity Solutions

o Remote Management & Logistic Solutions

o Asset Management Solutions

o Safety & Security Systems

o Analytics Solutions

o Other Software

Services

o Support and Maintenance

o Deployment and Integration

o Consulting and Training

Based on Technology

Internet of things (IoT)

Robotics

3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing

Other Technologies

By Deployment

On-premises Model

Cloud-based Model

By Process

Computer-Based Designing

Computer-Based Simulation

Computer 3D Visualization

Digital Analytics

Tooling and Processing

Other Processes

By Industry Vertical

Industrial Machinery

Automotive and Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace and Defense

Utilities and Processes

Other Industry Verticals

Geographically

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Other Nations)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Component, Technology, and Industry Vertical, over the forecast years are also included.