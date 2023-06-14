North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Operating Room Market CAGR of 41.2% Evaluating the Impact of social media on the Market in 2023-2031

The “North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Operating Room Market” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.

North America operating room AI market is projected to grow by 41.2% annually in the forecast period and reach $1,555.6 million by 2031, driven by the growing funding for Artificial Intelligence (AI), advancement in robotics and medical visualization technologies, and benefits of artificial intelligence-enabled surgeries over conventional surgeries.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Highlighted with 26 tables and 52 figures, this 104-page report Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Operating Room: North America Market 2021-2031 by Offering (Hardware, Software), Technology (ML, DL, NLP, Others), Application (Training, Diagnosis, Analysis, Planning & Rehabilitation), Indication (Gastroenterology, Neurology, Urology, Orthopedics, Cardiology), End User (Hospitals, ASCs, Specialized Facilities), and Country is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America operating room AI market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify operating room AI market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Technology, Application, Indication, End User, and Region.

Selected Key Players:

Activ Surgical Inc.

Brainomix Limited

Caresyntax Corp

DeepOR S.A.S

ExplORer Surgical Corp.

Hanson Meditec Co., Ltd.

Holo Surgical Inc.

LeanTaaS Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Proximie

Scalpel Limited

Theator Inc.

Based on Offering

Hardware

Software

Based on Technology

Machine Learning (ML)

Deep Learning (DL)

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Computer Vison and Others

Based on Application

Training & Supporting

Diagnosis & Monitoring

Outcome & Risk Analysis

Surgical Planning & Rehabilitation

o Pre-Operative

o Intra-Operative

o Post-Operative

Integration & Connectivity

Other Applications

By Indication

Gastroenterology

Neurology

Urology

Orthopedics

Cardiology

Other Indications

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Standalone/Specialized Facilities

Other End Users

Geographically

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Offering, Application, and Indication over the forecast years are also included.