India HVAC Market Size: Factors Benefitting Emergence Of New Entrants | Fujitsu Limited, Panasonic Corporation

The “2023 India HVAC Market Research Report: In-Depth Analysis” offers a comprehensive exploration of the sector, providing extensive details, statistics, data, trends, and a competitive landscape overview. This exclusive report presents valuable insights into the Size, Share, Growth, and Forecast of the industry. With meticulous research, this report delves into various segments based on Applications, including Research Institutions, Bioscience Companies, and Others. Furthermore, it provides a thorough examination of Types, such as RNA Sequencing, Real-Time Quantitative PCR, and Digital PCR. Key Players[Carrier Midea India Private Limited, Carrier Airconditioning & Refrigeration Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Panasonic Corporation, Blue Star Limited, Havells India Limited, Voltas Limited, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR292 India HVAC Market is Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 14.80% in the Forecast Period Increasing Infrastructural Development is Driving the India HVAC Market Growth India is an emerging economy, which is why it attracts significant public and private investment towards infrastructural development. The increasing number of residential as well as commercial facilities such as hotels, shopping complexes, offices, etc., is anticipated to boost the demand for HVAC systems in the forecast period. Furthermore, several multinational manufacturing companies are establishing their production plants in India, which is also projected to fuel the growth of India HVAC market in the upcoming years. Rising Product Launches by Market Players is Providing Lucrative Growth Opportunities to the India HVAC Market The India HVAC market is showing a tremendous boost over the past few years and holds significant growth opportunities. To exploit these opportunities, several global and regional market players are launching new products and multinational corporations are entering this market. For instance, Samsung recently launched new WiFi-enabled large capacity Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) air conditioning systems in India. LG Electronics also launched its new range of DUALCOOL Inverter air conditioners under its health and hygiene portfolio. India HVAC Market – By End-User Based on end-user, the India HVAC market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. The residential segment accounts for the largest market share owing to the increasing disposable income of Indian consumers and changing lifestyles. Due to this, the demand for the installation of HVAC appliances and systems at small houses is surging. However, the commercial segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the rising construction of commercial facilities such as offices, shopping complexes, hotels, etc., in the country. India HVAC Market – Regional Insights Geographically, the India HVAC market is segmented into North India, South India, East India, and West India. North India dominates the India HVAC market and is likely to dominate the market in the forecast period as well. The varying climatic conditions witnessed by states in this region act as a major driving factor for the market. High altitude regions such as Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, etc., have a high demand for heating appliances. However, states and union territories in northern plains such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, etc., demand different types of heating and cooling appliances. Impact of COVID-19 on India HVAC Market The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic outbreak negatively impacted the growth of the India HVAC market. The nationwide lockdown imposed by the government to curb the virus spread restricted the manufacturing and supply of non-essential items including HVAC equipment. Furthermore, the construction of residential, commercial, and industrial facilities was halted due to lockdown guidelines and lack of investment. The purchasing power of the consumers was also affected owing to the economic crisis in the country. All these factors resulted in a significant drop in the demand for HVAC systems in India, impacting the overall market growth.

The market is highly competitive with the presence of various global and regional industry participants. The companies constantly launch new products with advanced features to gain a competitive edge over the market. Multinational corporations also invest in expanding their production capacities to meet the growing demand and boost their market penetration. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, etc., is also prominent in this market.