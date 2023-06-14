Asia Pacific 5G Chipset Market CAGR of 44.4% Unlocking New Growth Avenues in the Market: Strategies and Opportunities in 2023-2031

The “Asia Pacific 5G Chipset Market ” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.

Asia Pacific 5G chipset market will grow by 44.4% annually with a total addressable market cap of $229.3 billion over 2022-2031 owing to the rising demand for efficient communication and increasing penetration of 5G networks, increasing demand for the Internet of Things and machine-to-machine connections, an ever-increasing need for high-speed mobile data services, and rapid development in automated devices with low latency & reduced power consumption.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February.

Highlighted with 33 tables and 59 figures, this 124-page report Asia Pacific 5G Chipset Market 2021-2031 by Chipset Type (ASIC, RFIC, MWTC, Cellular IC), Operational Frequency (<6 GHz, 26-39 GHz, >39 GHz), Deployment Type (Devices, CPE, NIE), Processing Node (<10 Nm, 1028 Nm, >28 Nm), Industry Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Industrial Automation, Automotive and Transportation, Energy and Utilities, Healthcare), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific 5G chipset market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify 5G chipset market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Chipset Type, Operational Frequency, Deployment Type, Processing Node, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Selected Key Players:

Analog Devices Inc.

Anokiwave Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Cavium Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corporation

Macom Technology Solutions

MediaTek Inc.

Nokia Corporation

NXP Semiconductors NV

Qorvo Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Unisoc Communications, Inc.

Xilinx Inc.

ZTE Corporation

Based on Chipset Type

Application-specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC)

Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC)

Millimeter Wave Technology Chips (MWTC)

Cellular Integrated Circuit (Cellular IC)

Other Chipset Types

Based on Operational Frequency

Sub 6 GHz

Between 26 and 39 GHz

Above 39 GHz

By Deployment Type

Devices

Customer Premises Equipment (CPE)

Network Infrastructure Equipment (NIE)

Other Deployment Types

Based on Processing Node

Less Than 10 Nm

1028 Nm

Above 28 Nm

Based on Industry Vertical

Consumer Electronics

o Smartphones

o Laptops & Tablets

o Mobile Hubs

o Wearables

o Other Consumer Electronics

Industrial Automation

Automotive and Transportation

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Telecom & IT

Public Safety & Surveillance

Other Industry Verticals

Geographically

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

India

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Chipset Type, Operational Frequency, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.