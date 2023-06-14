North America 5G Enterprise Market CAGR of 33.9% Trends and Forecast: A Comprehensive Overview in 2023-2031

The “North America 5G Enterprise Market ” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.

North America 5G enterprise market is projected to grow by 33.9% annually in the forecast period and reach $24.19 billion by 2031, driven by the rising demand for efficient communication and increasing penetration of 5G networks, the emergence of Industry 4.0, the development of smart infrastructure, and the delivery of differentiated 5G services using network slicing technique.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Highlighted with 30 tables and 62 figures, this 119-page report North America 5G Enterprise Market 2021-2031 by Component (Equipment, Platform), Network Type (Hybrid, Private, Enterprise, CSP), Frequency (Sub 6Ghz, mmWave), Spectrum (Licensed, Unlicensed/Shared), Organization Size (SMEs, Large), Application, Industry Vertical, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America 5G enterprise market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify 5G enterprise market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Network Type, Frequency, Spectrum, Organization Size, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Selected Key Players:

Affirmed Networks, Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Ericsson

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

NEC Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

SK Telecom Co., Ltd.

Verizon Communications Ltd

ZTE Corporation

Based on Component

Hardware & Equipment

o Radio Node

o Service Node (E-Ran Solutions)

o Distributed Antenna System (DAS)

Software & Platform

o Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

o Network Functions Virtualization (NFV)

Based on Network Type

Hybrid Networks

Private Networks

Enterprise Networks

Communication Service Provider (CSP) Networks

By Frequency

Sub 6Ghz

mmWave

Based on Spectrum

Licensed

Unlicensed/Shared

Based on Organization Size

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Based on Application

Communication

Mobile Robots

Video Analytics

AR/VR

Other Applications

Based on Industry Vertical

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

BFSI

Energy and Utility

Retail & E-commerce

Media & Entertainment

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare

Other Industry Verticals

Geographically

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Network Type, Organization Size, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.