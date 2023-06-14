Europe Digital Advertising Market Share and Size Analysis: A Comparative Study of Key Players in 2023 to 2031

The “Europe Digital Advertising Market ” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.
Europe digital advertising market was valued at $84.02 billion in 2021 and will grow by 8.59% annually over 2021-2031 owing to the technological advancement, rising digital ad spending, growing Internet users, and the prevalence of mobile phones and digital media across the region.
Highlighted with 89 tables and 45 figures, this 146-page report Europe Digital Advertising Market 2021-2031 by Platform (Mobile, Desktop, Digital TV and Others), Format (Digital Display Ad, Internet Paid Search, Social Media, Online Video, Others), Industry Vertical, and Country: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe digital advertising market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2018-2021 and forecasts from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
Market Structure
Growth Drivers
Restraints and Challenges
Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
Porters Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify digital advertising market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Platform, Ad Format, Industry Vertical, and Geography.
Selected Key Players:Alibaba
Amazon
Apple Inc.
Applovin Corporation
Baidu
Facebook Inc.
Google, Inc.
Microsoft Corporation
Nokia
Sina
Tencent
Twitter
Verizon
Yahoo! Inc.
Based on platform
Mobile Ad
o In-APP
o Mobile Web
Desktop Ad
Digital TV and Others
Based on ad format
Digital Display Ad
o Programmatic Transactions
o Non-programmatic Transactions
Internet Paid Search
Social Media
Online Video
Others
Based on industrial vertical
Media and Entertainment
Consumer Goods & Retail Industry
Banking, Financial Service & Insurance
Telecommunication IT Sector
Travel Industry
Healthcare Sector
Manufacturing & Supply Chain
Transportation and Logistics
Energy, Power, and Utilities
Other Industries
Geographically
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
For each of the aforementioned regions or countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2018-2031. The breakdown of key national/local markets by Platform, Ad Format, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted supply trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Southeast Asia digital advertising market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through Report Ocean Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.
The Four Forces analysis examines the following factors:
- Market demand: This involves assessing the level of demand for the product or service in the market.
- Competitive intensity: This analyzes the level of competition within the market, including the number and strength of competitors.
- Supplier power: This evaluates the bargaining power of suppliers and their influence on the market.
- Buyer power: This assesses the bargaining power of buyers and their impact on the market.
The SWOT analysis takes into account the following dimensions:
- Strengths: These are the internal factors that give the company a competitive advantage or unique capabilities.
- Weaknesses: These are the internal factors that hinder the company’s performance or put it at a disadvantage compared to competitors.
- Opportunities: These are the external factors and market conditions that can be leveraged to the company’s advantage.
- Threats: These are the external factors and challenges that may negatively affect the company’s performance or competitive position.
The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:
- Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.
- Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.
- Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.
- Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.
- Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.
- Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.
