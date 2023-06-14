Industrial Robotics Market Size: Factors Benefitting Emergence Of New Entrants | KUKA, Mitsubishi Electric

The “2023 Industrial Robotics Market Research Report: In-Depth Analysis” offers a comprehensive exploration of the sector, providing extensive details, statistics, data, trends, and a competitive landscape overview. This exclusive report presents valuable insights into the Size, Share, Growth, and Forecast of the industry. With meticulous research, this report delves into various segments based on Applications, including Research Institutions, Bioscience Companies, and Others. Furthermore, it provides a thorough examination of Types, such as RNA Sequencing, Real-Time Quantitative PCR, and Digital PCR. Key Players[ABB, FANUC, YASKAWA, KUKA, Mitsubishi Electric, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Denso Corporation, NACHI-FUJIKOSHI, Seiko Epson, Drr, Rethink Robotics, Franka Emika, F&P Robotics, Omron Adept Technology, Staubli, Siasun Robot and Automation, ComauSpaItaly, Universal Robots, YAMAHA Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR296 Industrial Robotics Market to Cross USD 81 Billion by 2028 Rising Demand for Automation across Different Industries is Propelling the Growth of Industrial Robotics Market Demand for robotics is emanating from different industrial sectors, including automotive, chemical, pharmaceutical, e-commerce, and packaging industries. Demand for robots mainly depends upon the type of requirement in the industries, such as reducing labor costs and producing high-quality production. For instance, many pharmaceuticals industries during COVID-19 adopted automated, integrated robotics systems to manufacture respiratory and immune-building drugs to fulfill the demand of the consumers. Furthermore, many automotive industries are adopting automotive techniques like the robotic arm to reduce labor costs, providing growth opportunities for the global industrial robotics market. Therefore, there are heavy investments in the market of industrial robots, which is fuelling the market growth during the forecast period. Increased Demand Across E-commerce Industry Opened Up Global Industrial Robotics Market Growth Opportunities With economic growth in different regions across the globe, there has been a remarkable growth of e-commerce in the past few years. With the increase in the demand for various products across different economies, the product manufacturers have adopted automated robots to function some of the repetitive processes. According to the Robotic Industries Association, more than 2,50,000 industrial robots have been installed in the United States, which gives rise to an estimate of the penetration of industrial robots. Furthermore, the industrial robotics market has been witnessing a huge demand from past years, which gives rise to the adoption of smart factory systems wherein the robots play an important role in carrying out various functions. Impact Of COVID-19 On The Global Industrial Robotics Market The global industrial robotics market is positively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the organizations faced a decline in terms of their revenue. In contrast, the industrial robotics market has been slowly rising in most of the manufacturing industries, especially in pharmaceuticals and medical devices manufacturing plants. There was a sudden rise in CAGR, which attributed to the growth of industrial robots during a pandemic as there is a shortage of labor in most of the manufacturing plants due to lockdown in different regions of the world during the COVID-19 pandemic. So, the manufacturing sector shifted its manufacturing base to automated robotics solutions to fulfill consumers’ demand during the global pandemic. Asia-Pacific Region to Account for Largest Market Share in Global Industrial Robotics Market In terms of the regional analysis, the global industrial robotics market is classified into North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America and The Middle East, and Africa. North America leads the global market; the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to cater the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising automation in countries like India, Japan, and China. Apart from that, due to the rising population in the Asia Pacific region, there is an increase in the consumption of goods. Production capacity is enhancing and requires a high automated technique to produce these goods. Europe is also expecting exponential growth due to the smart factories and demand for customized and automated robots in the different countries of Europe. Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR296

Market Segment:

By Robot Type (Articulated Robot, Cylindrical Robot, Linear Robots, Parallel Robot, Scara Robot, Spherical Robots, And Others)

By Applications(Handling, Assembling & Disassembling, Welding & Soldering, Dispensing, Processing And Others)

By End-Users(Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Rubber & Plastics, Metal & Machinery, And Others)

By Region (North America, Europe, The Asia Pacific, Latin America, The Middle East, And Africa)

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

