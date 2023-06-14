Agricultural Robots Market Size Share Revenue And Structure Forecast To 2031

The “2023 Agricultural Robots Market Research Report: In-Depth Analysis” offers a comprehensive exploration of the sector, providing extensive details, statistics, data, trends, and a competitive landscape overview. This exclusive report presents valuable insights into the Size, Share, Growth, and Forecast of the industry. With meticulous research, this report delves into various segments based on Applications, including Research Institutions, Bioscience Companies, and Others. Furthermore, it provides a thorough examination of Types, such as RNA Sequencing, Real-Time Quantitative PCR, and Digital PCR. Key Players[Deere & Company, Trimble Inc., AGCO Corporation, Delaval, DJI All Rights Reserved, Boumatic, Lely, Agjunction, Topcon, Ageagle Aerial Systems Inc., YANMAR HOLDINGS Co., Ltd., Farming Revolution Gmbh, Ecorobotix Ltd, Harvest Automation, Nao Technologies, ROBOTICS PLUS, CNH Industrial, KUBOTA Corporation Agricultural Robots Market to Surpass 81 Billion by 2028 Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR295 Market Growth Is Being Driven By High-Profit Margins And Rising Adoption Of Agricultural Robots The continuous reduction in the amount of agricultural and harvesting lands available for crops yielding due to growing industrialization, increasing infrastructural projects, etc., are directly responsible for the food supply shortage worldwide. Hence, now farmers, milkmen and agricultural industries, etc., are fascinated by the use of agricultural robots to earn high output from the existing land and animals. Moreover, the demand for agricultural robots is also primarily determined by the reduced human efforts notably, which directly results in the labor cost reduction during agricultural functions. Moreover, the key factor which is also responsible for increasing the utilization of agricultural products in the coming years is the increasing demand for precision agriculture and agriculture robots, thus aiding the market growth during the forecast period. Consistent Government Support Is Propelling the Global Agricultural Robots Market Forward Rising urbanization and increasing demand for food worldwide are driving the growth of the global agricultural robots market. Moreover, various beneficial policies have been announced by governments worldwide in the form of subsidies or assistance for better production and undertaking initiatives to propagate awareness about agricultural robots among farmers. For instance, the European Union has funded projects, such as GRAPE and MARS, to replace labor-intensive tasks with advanced automated technologies. Furthermore, several established and start-up agricultural companies are investing in research and development activities to introduce an innovative range of agricultural robots in the market, which is likely to escalate the growth rate of the agricultural robots market during the forecast period. Impact of COVID-19 On The Global Agricultural Robots Market The rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the global agricultural robots market, disrupting the supply chain and impairing industries. Due to nationwide lockdowns, international border closures, and strict social distancing measures, worldwide trading activities have dropped significantly. This had a significant influence on the worldwide agricultural robot market since enterprises all over the world were compelled to either shut down completely or partially. Furthermore, in 2021, the second wave of COVID-19 upset the market in several significant markets, including the United States, India, and Brazil, among others. However, with the restoration of trade activity, the market is likely to see stable demand rise over the projection period. The North America Region Accounted For The Largest Market Share In The Global Agricultural Robots Market North America is the largest market for agricultural robots in terms of sales, accounting for about one-third of all sales in 2021. The United States is the world’s biggest user of drones in agriculture and livestock management. Drones are employed in a variety of applications in the United States, including seeding, chemical spraying, crop monitoring, and irrigation control. In addition, milking robots have a lot of promise in the country. According to Lely, a market leader in milking robots, milking robots are used on roughly 5% of all dairy farms in the United States, and this proportion is expected to expand by 20-30% in the near future. Canada has also emerged as a promising market for milking robots and self-driving tractors. Moreover, the growing precision farming practices in Saskatchewan and Alberta are anticipated to support the sales of robot tractors and drones in Canada. Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR295

Market Segment:

By Type(Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Milking Robots, Driverless Tractors, Automated Harvesting Systems, Other Robots)

By Offering(Hardware, Software, Services)

By Farming Environment(Indoor Farming, Outdoor Farming)

By Application(Field Farming, Harvest Management, Dairy, And Livestock Management, Soil Management, Irrigation Management, Weather Tracking, And Monitoring, Pruning Management, Inventory Management, Others)

By Region (North America, Europe, The Asia Pacific, Latin America, The Middle East, And Africa)

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

