John Hollins, former Chelsea player and manager, dies at 76

LONDON (AP) — John Hollins, a long-serving Chelsea midfielder who went on to manage the English club, has died. He was 76.

Hollins' death was announced Wednesday by Chelsea.

Described by the club as a “dream player,” Hollins was a hard-running, pugnacious midfielder who scored 64 goals and made 592 appearances for Chelsea across two spells (1963-75 and 1983-84) on either side of stints with fellow London teams Arsenal and Queens Park Rangers.

He won the League Cup with Chelsea in 1965, the FA Cup in 1970 and the European Cup Winners’ Cup against Real Madrid in 1971.

He places fifth in the list of all-time appearance makers for Chelsea.

Hollins was Chelsea manager from 1985-88, beginning a coaching career that lasted until 2008.

Chelsea director Daniel Finkelstein described Hollins as a “hero to the fans.”

“He was at the heart of one of Chelsea’s greatest teams and, as well as contributing to its trophy success, he expressed its spirit,” Finkelstein said. “He lifted up the team with his play and lit up (Stamford) Bridge with his smile.

“He gave a life of service to this club, as a player, as a manager and as a match-day ambassador. He was greatly loved and will be much missed.”

Hollins played one game for England, in 1967.

He has a hospitality area named after him at Stamford Bridge.

