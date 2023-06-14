Asia-Pacific Third-Party Logistics Market Emerging Trends and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status 2030

Report Ocean recently announced the publication of its new report on the global Asia-Pacific Third-Party Logistics market. The research assesses key elements that will have a significant impact on the market throughout the anticipated time frame from both the supply and demand sides, including market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends.

The worldwide Asia-Pacific Third-Party Logistics market study concentrates on market share and competitiveness index, which aids in assessing the contributions made by the leading player to the sector. Each company is regularly assessed using a variety of criteria, including financial insights, regional engagement, market efficiency, crucial data, product range, and segment contribution.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc17556

Report Ocean, a leading strategic consulting and market research firm, in its recent study, estimated the Asia-Pacific third-party logistics market size at USD 201.86 billion in 2022. During the forecast period between 2023 and 2029, the Asia-Pacific third-party logistics market size is projected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 9.4% reaching a value of USD 405.33 billion by 2029.

Governmental organizations are boosting their maintenance budgets for system infrastructure while simultaneously funding initiatives for project development, modernization, and enhancement. As a result of the investments’ success, ICT vendors now annually set aside funding for the growth of the online market.

Global ICT exports are anticipated to increase by 3.9% on average year from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021 to US$ 955.19 billion by 2030. In terms of global ICT exports in 2021, Ireland came in first place with US$ 169. 32 billion. The rankings placed China at number 4, the United States at number 2, and India at number 3. Since 2009, Brunei has increased by 228.2% year over year, while Sierra Leone has decreased by 61.7% year over year.

By 2030, European ICT Revenue is likely to increase by 3.5% annually, from US$ 1,02,413 Million in 2021 to ~US$ 1,944,429 Million. The European market has increased by 3.1% annually since 2016. In terms of ICT Revenue in Europe in 2021, Germany came in first place with US$ 339,074 million. Positions 2, 3, and 4 in this ranking were held by the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland, respectively. Since 2016, Malta has increased by 16.5% year over year, while Italy has decreased by 0.2%.

Asia-Pacific Third-Party Logistics Market – Overview

Third-Party Logistics, or 3PL, is a partner or service that aids online retailers in managing their supply chain. The administration of warehouses and inventories, order fulfillment, shipping arrangements, retail distribution, exchanges, and returns are typical 3PL services. The need for 3PL services has increased as a result of rising online sales and rising customer demands for faster delivery and lower rates. In addition, the growth of 3PLs has been facilitated by monitoring technologies, such as GPS and RFID, which provide more comprehensive supply chain visibility. IoT technology has increased monitoring measures for trucks and other carriers.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc17556

Asia-Pacific Third-Party Logistics Market – By End Use

Based on end use, the Asia-Pacific third-party logistics market is segmented into manufacturing, retail, healthcare, automotive, and others. The manufacturing segment accounts for the highest market share as the industry focuses on efficient supply chain management along with keeping costs low. The manufacturing industry involves the procurement of raw materials and supply of final goods in large volumes regularly as well as engaging with a number of suppliers and distributors. The third-party logistics offer better routing management, reduced costs, freight bill auditing and invoice consolidation, and improved customer service to the manufacturing industry, which is propelling its market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 on Asia-Pacific Third-Party Logistics Market

Asia-Pacific third-party logistics market was disrupted due to the sudden COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. The lockdown imposed by the governments of Asia-Pacific countries halted the operations of the major industries including manufacturing and e-commerce, which resulted in a significant decline in the demand for third-party logistics. The trade of non-essential commodities was temporarily restricted and the transportation networks such as roads were blocked, which negatively affected the third-party logistics market in the Asia-Pacific region. However, third-party logistics gained momentum in the healthcare sector for transporting medical essentials, such as PPE kits and vaccines, which provided the market with a significant boost during this period.

The conflict has an impact on the information and communications technology (ICT) market. ICT has been impacted specifically by the economic sanctions and other measures imposed on Russia by the US, the EU, and other nations.

Asia Pacific is home to a diverse collection of nations. As net importers of energy and commodities, nations like Singapore, South Korea, India, Thailand, and Taiwan are suffering the most from rising import inflation owing to the local currency’s depreciation. While Australia and Indonesia, which export goods like coal, oil, and gas, have profited from the current circumstance.

Global Market exports are expected to grow at an average annual rate of 3.9%, reaching US$ 955.19 billion by 2030 from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021. The global supply has been increasing at a rate of 9.5% yearly since 2009. In 2021, Ireland topped the rankings for global Market exports with US$ 169.32 billion, while China ranked 4th, the United States ranked 2nd, and India ranked 3rd.

By 2026, the European Revenue is expected to rise by 1.5% annually, from US$ 1,802,413 million in 2021 to US$ 1,933,429 million. The European market has been growing at a rate of 3.1% annually since 2016. In terms of Revenue in Europe in 2021, Germany led the rankings with US$ 339,074 million, followed by the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland at positions 2, 3, and 4 respectively.

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report ) @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc17556

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in Asia-Pacific third-party logistics market include United Parcel Service of America, Inc., DHL International GmbH (a subsidiary of Deutsche Post AG), FedEx, XPO Logistics, Inc, Kuehne+Nagel, Schenker AG, DSV, Expeditors International of Washington, Inc., C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., SNCF, Nippon Express Co., Ltd., Toll Holdings Limited (a subsidiary of Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd.), CJ Logistics Corporation, Kintetsu World Express, Inc., and Samudera Shipping Line Ltd, Singapore.

To further enhance their market share, these companies employ various strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreements, and new product launches.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and the Asia-Pacific Third-Party Logistics Market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in the Asia-Pacific Third-Party Logistics Market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

Highlight the Following Key Factors:

�?�Business Description:a particular description of agency operations and enterprise departments.

�?�Company Strategy:The analyst’s precis of the company’s commercial enterprise strategy.

�?�SWOT Analysis:Detailed evaluation of the company’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

�?�Company History: The development of predominant occasions associated to the company.

�?�Main merchandise and services:A listing of the company’s fundamental products, services, and brands.

�?�Main Competitors:A listing of the company’s fundamental competitors.

�?�Important places and subsidiaries:The company’s major places and subsidiaries’ listing and contact information.

�?�Detailed economic ratios of the previous 5 years: The trendy monetary ratios come from the annual economic statements issued by means of agencies with a record of 5 years.

Access Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.@https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc17556

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/

Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market

Magnetic Sensors Market

Electric Scooter Market

Commercial Kitchen Appliances Market

Automated Fare Collection Market

Kitchen Appliances Market

Sleep Disorder Market

Pacemakers Market

Hypodermic Needles Market

Dermal Filler Market