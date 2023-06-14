Aircraft Seating Market 2023 Growing Trade Among Emerging Economies Opening New Opportunities 2030 | Acro Aircraft Seating, Adient Public Limited Company, Airbus SE

Report Ocean recently announced the publication of its new report on the global Aircraft Seating market. The research assesses key elements that will have a significant impact on the market throughout the anticipated time frame from both the supply and demand sides, including market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends.

The worldwide Aircraft Seating market study concentrates on market share and competitiveness index, which aids in assessing the contributions made by the leading player to the sector. Each company is regularly assessed using a variety of criteria, including financial insights, regional engagement, market efficiency, crucial data, product range, and segment contribution.

Report Ocean, a leading strategic consulting and market research firm, in its recent study, estimated global aircraft seating market size at USD 6.31 billion in 2022. During the forecast period between 2023 and 2029, Report Ocean expects global aircraft seating market size to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.74% reaching a value of USD 9.83 billion by 2029.

The major factors for the expansion of global aircraft seat market include growing demand for seats with IFEC systems, maintenance and retrofitting of existing aircraft, and an increase in aircraft are the main growth drivers for the global aircraft seating market. The constant engagement of regulatory organizations like the Civil Aviation Authority to demand guidelines for aircraft seating as well as maintenance will drive the global aircraft seating market during the forecast period. The cost of air travel has gone up due to a lack of adequate facilities and additional taxes levied by aviation departments, among other things, in Africa and India. Two factors that are attributed to offering lucrative opportunities for market growth are the expansion of the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) platform and the preference for increased passenger comfort. However, stringent regulatory norms are anticipated to restrain the growth of global aircraft seating market during the period in analysis.

Global Managed Print Services Market – Overview:

Aircraft seats are any seats on an airliner that can accommodate passengers for the duration of the flight. These seats are typically arranged in rows that cross the plane’s fuselage. These seats are visually depicted on an aircraft seat map. Airplane seats are made with features like power outlets and reclining seats to accommodate passengers’ needs. The components of the seats are a structure, foams, effectors, and electrical fittings that are enclosed, robust, portable, and portable. Seat components, such as seat covers and foams, are made from a variety of materials, including nylon, synthetic leathers, silicon, polyethylene, and fire-retardant textiles. Most full-service airlines provide distinctive videos.

Opportunity: Increasing number of advanced seats with amenities to enhance passenger comfort

In the modern era, amenities like entertainment and connectivity offered while traveling are based on how comfortable passengers are overall. The goal of airplane seat manufacturers is to provide a relaxing, secure, and enjoyable ride. Along with the expansion of premium economy travel with cutting-edge features, the market will expand soon. The interior and comfort of an aircraft are also heavily prioritized by many airline operators, which has a big impact on traveler safety and satisfaction. Additionally, strong, modern seats are an essential part of accident safety.

Challenge: Issues with the Supply Chain

Seating manufacturers would see an increase in orders as airlines place orders for new aircraft and upgrade outdated equipment. However, as new seat orders for aircraft OEMs and MRO providers increase, seat manufacturers must make sure that problems with engineering, supply chain, or certification do not obstruct the delivery of new seats. Airlines want their seating to be customizable, so seat certification is a recurrent problem. If aircraft seat OEMs want to offer each customer, especially those traveling in first and business class, a unique, personalized seating solution, they must increase their R&D expenditures. Supply may be constrained as a result of inaccurate future projections, design changes, and environmental issues such as climate change and natural disasters. As a result, the market for aircraft seating will expand slowly in the coming years.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Aircraft Seating Market

Market uncertainty, a significant slowdown in the supply chain, a decline in business confidence, and an increasing level of panic among some customer segments are all being brought on by the COVID-19 crisis. Governments in several areas have already announced temporary closures and lockdowns of industrial facilities, which harms overall output and sales. A lockdown situation brought on by the rise in COVID-19 cases has temporarily halted many operations in the aviation sector, including production, the supply of raw materials, and aircraft deliveries.

Global Aircraft Seating Market – By Component:

The global aircraft seating market is divided into three categories based on component: Seat Actuators, Foams and Fittings, and Others. The structure segment could hold the highest market share. During the forecast period, the electrical fittings segment is expected to growth at a faster rate.

Competitive Landscape:

Global aircraft seating market is fragmented, with numerous players serving the market. The key players dominating the global aircraft seating market are Acro Aircraft Seating, Adient Public Limited Company, Airbus SE, Autoflug GmbH, Aviointeriors SPA, Geven SPA, Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering, Jamco Corporation, Rockwell Collins Inc., Recaro Holding GmbH, Safran Aircraft Engines, Thompson Aero Seating Limited, and United Technologies Corporation. The key marketing strategies adopted by the players are facility expansion, product diversification, alliances, collaborations, partnerships, and acquisition to expand their customer reach and gain a competitive edge in the overall market.

The report’s in-depth analysis provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and the global aircraft seating market statistics. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total Market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in the Global Aircraft Seating Market along with industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyses the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

