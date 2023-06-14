North America Data Center Accelerator Market grow by 32.1% Future of Personalization in the Market: Insights and Opportunities in 2023-2031

The “North America Data Center Accelerator Market ” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.

North America data center accelerator market is projected to grow by 32.1% annually in the forecast period and reach $72,942.3 million by 2031, driven by the exponential growth of mobile data and data centers, the increasing emphasis toward parallel computing in AI data centers, high development in cloud-based services, growing prevalence of mobile devices along with rising adoption of evolving technologies such as IoT/AI/5G/big data.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Highlighted with 24 tables and 48 figures, this 99-page report North America Data Center Accelerator Market 2021-2031 by Processor Type (CPU, GPU, FPGA, ASIC), Deployment Mode (HPC Data Center, Cloud Data Center), Application (Deep Learning Training, Public Cloud Interface, Enterprise Interface), Industry Vertical (IT & Telecom, Healthcare, BFSI, Gaming, Automotive), Organization Size (Large, SMEs), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America data center accelerator market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify data center accelerator market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Processor Type, Deployment Mode, Application, Industry Vertical, Organization Size, and Region.

Selected Key Players:

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

Google, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

NEC Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Xilinx Inc.

Based on Processor Type

CPU (Central Processing Unit)

GPU (Graphics Processing Unit)

FPGA (Field-Programmable Gate Array)

ASIC (Application-specific Integrated Circuit)

Based on Deployment Mode

HPC Data Center

Cloud Data Center

By Application

Deep Learning Training

Public Cloud Interface

Enterprise Interface

Based on Industry Vertical

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

BFSI

Gaming Industry

Automotive

Government

Energy Industry

Other Industry Verticals

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Geographically

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Processor Type, Application, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.