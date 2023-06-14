First Edition of the Hang Lung Future Women Leaders Program Concludes with Students from the Mainland and Hong Kong Engaged in Exchange and Interaction to Co-create a Sustainable Future

Outstanding students will soon participate in internships to enhance their workplace competitiveness

Mr. Derek Pang, Senior Director – Mainland Business Operation, Hang Lung Properties, delivers his speech at the graduation ceremony

Ms. Lu Ying, President of the Jing’an District Women’s Federation, gives her speech at the graduation ceremony

Ms. Shi Ning, Managing Director of Chloe China – Program mentor of the Hang Lung Future Women Leaders Program shares stories with the students

Ms. Song Yan (first left), President of the Xuhui District Women’s Federation, presents Outstanding Program Participants Award to students, from left, Li Jiayi from Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Li Meijun from Shanghai Jiao Tong University, and Liang Jingjing from Shanghai Institute of Visual Arts

Ms. Chen Yang (far right), Deputy Secretary of Jing'an Youth League Committee, presents awards to the Outstanding Sustainable Community Project teams

Group photo from the graduation ceremony of the inaugural Hang Lung Future Women Leaders Program

Number of female university students participating in the program

Around 180, and 75% of the students are first among three generations in their families to attend university

Leadership training hours

Around 3,500 hours

Mentorship hours

Over 2,800 hours

Sustainable community projects

31 projects executed at local community level, covering 10 Sustainable Development Goals, benefiting over 4,500 people



Student Name

Program of study

University

Year

Mentor

Mainland China

Li Meijun

Administrative Law

Shanghai Jiao Tong University

Third year of PhD

Ms. Li Zhimin, General Manager of Ju Xin International Leasing Co., Ltd.

Li Jiayi

Philosophy of Science and Technology

Shanghai Jiao Tong University

First year of Postgraduate Year

Ms. Liu Yanmei, Chef International Business Officer, UBS SDIC Fund Management Company Limited

Liang Jingjing

Fashion Design and Communication

Shanghai Institute of Visual Art

Fourth year of university

Ms. Cai Jinqing, President of Kering Greater China

Hong Kong

Sally Hong Wai Yu

Bachelor of Business Administration - Hospitality and Real Estate

The Chinese University of Hong Kong

Third year of university

Ms. Janet Poon, Director - Human Resources & Administration, Hang Lung Properties

Serena Lam Long Yee

Bachelor of Business Administration (Integrated BBA Program) and Juris Doctor Double Degree Program

The Chinese University of Hong Kong

Third year of university

Mrs. Susan Chow, Vice Chairman, Advisory Committee, The HKFYG Leadership Institute

Jane Wong

Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery

The University of Hong Kong

First year of university

Dr Vivian Wong, Hon Professor, School of Chinese Medicine, The University of Hong Kong



Project Topic and Details

Social Impact

Team Members

Mentor

Mainland China

Stardust Memories: Children Building a Dementia-Friendly Community



The program aims to promote children's understanding and concern about dementia through learning, board games, clay co-creation and research, cultivating positive family values and building a dementia-friendly community and a culture of care for the elderly.

No. of beneficiaries: 43



SDG



Goal 3: Good health and well-being

Tao Xiaobo: Shanghai Jiao Tong University

Liao Xingyu: Fudan University

Ding Tong: Shanghai Jiao Tong University

Deng Furong: East China University of Science and Technology

Xue Keke: Shanghai Jiao Tong University Ms. Lin Jun, Legal Head of DBS Bank (China) Ltd.

Eco-themed Picture Book Parent-child Reading Event



The program integrates early childhood education, parent-child bonding and green family concepts for environmental issues through picture book reading. It encourages parents and children to take environmental action and promotes environmental conservation through enjoyable and educational activities.

No. of beneficiaries: Over 150



SDGs



Goal 4: Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education



Goal 12: Ensure sustainable consumption and production patterns

Li Meijun: Shanghai Jiao Tong University

Zhao Yuxin: East China University of Science and Technology

Ye Yuanqing: Shanghai Normal University

Yang Xinru: Shanghai Jiao Tong University

Liu Rui: Shanghai Jiao Tong University Ms. Li Zhimin, General Manager of Juxin International Leasing Co., Ltd.

Hong Kong

Tai Chi Humpty Dumpty



The safety and the physical well-being of elderly persons living alone in Sham Shui Po was the focus of a community initiative that offered Tai Chi classes as a means to build lower limb strength and reduce the occurrence of falls and other accidents. Members of the team visited their homes to assess the living conditions with a particular focus on creating a safe and comfortable environment for these senior citizens.

No. of beneficiaries: 48 elderly



SDGs



Goal 3: Good Health and Well-being



Goal 10. Reduced Inequality

Khodijah Dijah, City University of Hong Kong

Helena Hui Hoi Ying, The University of Hong Kong

Inny Lai Yin Ching, Hong Kong Baptist University

Jane Wong, The University of Hong Kong Dr Vivian Wong, Hon Professor, School of Chinese Medicine, The University of Hong Kong

Second-hand Clothing Recycling Activity for Charity



With the aim of raising public awareness about the environmental impact of the fast fashion industry, the team collected used clothing, handbags and accessories from the community and organized a charity sale event. At the event, the public were also invited to participate in interactive games promoting sustainable fashion an ecologically-aware culture.

No. of beneficiaries: 171



SDG



Goal 13: Climate Action

Sabrina Chu Suet Ying, Sabrina, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Sally Hong Wai Yu, The Chinese University of Hong Kong

Kaylin Huang Jie Lin, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University

Hannah Kwok Wing Chi, The Chinese University of Hong Kong Ms. Janet Poon, Director – Human Resources & Administration, Hang Lung Properties



SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach - 14 June 2023 - Today, Hang Lung Properties (SEHK stock code: 00101) ("the Company" or "Hang Lung") held a graduation ceremony to mark the successful completion of the inaugural Hang Lung Future Women Leaders Program. The Program was organized in partnership with the Xuhui District Women's Federation, the Jing'an District Women's Federation, and YiShe in Shanghai. Almost 180 female university students from across the nation participated in the Program, and 75% of them are the first in three generations of their families to attend university. Over the past eight months, the participants received over 6,300 hours of leadership training and mentorship, and 90% of them successfully completed the program. During the graduation ceremony, outstanding students from the Mainland and Hong Kong engaged in a dialogue to share insights into what they had learned and how they could contribute to the future development of society and the country.Mr. Derek Pang, Senior Director – Mainland Business Operation, Hang Lung Properties; Ms. Tiffany Leung, Deputy Director of Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Shanghai, the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region; Ms. Lu Ying, President of the Jing'an District Women's Federation; Ms. Song Yan, President of the Xuhui District Women's Federation, Ms. Chen Yang, Deputy Secretary of Jing'an Youth League Committee along with program mentors, attended the graduation ceremony and witnessed the progress and transformation the participating students have made.At the graduation ceremony, Mr. Derek Pang, Senior Director – Mainland Business Operation, Hang Lung Properties, said, "It is a great pleasure to witness the growth of these students from the Hang Lung Future Women Leaders Program from the mainland China and Hong Kong. We are thrilled to see the positive social impact that they have created through their sustainable community projects. On behalf of Hang Lung Properties, I would like to express our gratitude to the Women's Federations, influential women leaders from diverse industries, and Hang Lung's tenants and business partners for their support. Together we have fostered the holistic development of leadership and social responsibility among the next generation of young women. Looking ahead, we hope that more young females would be inspired by the impact of this program and will actively contribute to inclusive community development, as we work together to create a sustainable future for our country."Ms. Li Ming, Vice President of the Shanghai Women's Federation, said, "The Hang Lung Future Women Leaders Program has garnered significant interest and support from students, educators, universities, businesses, government, and other segments of society. Thanks to the collaborative effort of all stakeholders, the first edtion of the program has come to a successful conclusion, yet, it is just the beginning, as we look forward to see the program participants harnessing their potential and thriving in the future."Ms. Shi Ning, Managing Director of Chloe China and one of the program mentors, shared moving stories and experiences between her and students, urging them to move forward with determination and confidence to achieve limitless growth. At the ceremony, Ms. Song Yan, President of the Xuhui District Women's Federation and Ms. Chen Yang, Deputy Secretary of Jing'an Youth League Committee, presented awards to outstanding participants and sustainable community project teams for their exceptional performance.Three outstanding participants from Hong Kong and three from mainland China held an impromptu Shanghai-Hong Kong Inspirational Talk, exchanging their experiences and gains from the program. Li Meijun, a student from Shanghai Jiao Tong University, and one of the program's outstanding students shared, "For me, the key word from the Hang Lung Future Women Leaders Program is 'expanding boundaries'. During the course of the program, I had the opportunity to connect with diverse groups of people from different fields. These connections not only empowered me, but also confirmed that the future holds infinite possibilities and that I can explore them without limits."As a vital initiative in Hang Lung's sustainability commitment, Hang Lung launched the nationwide community investment project, Hang Lung Future Women Leaders Program, aiming to empower young women, develop their personal and professional potential, and build confidence for growth. The program boasts 43 mentors who provided six months of mentorship, totaling over 2,800 hours, and offered comprehensive leadership training courses that ran for almost 3,500 hours, as well as the Shanghai-Hong Kong Inspirtational Talks featuring influential women from Shanghai and Hong Kong. Under the guidance of mentors, and with support from the Hang Lung As One Volunteer Team, the students successfully completed 31 sustainable community projects related to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), benefiting over 4,500 community members, further promoting social well-being. Going forward, outstanding students will be given the opportunity to conduct a two-month internship in Hang Lung, or companies associated with the program's mentors, to gain practical experience and transition from campus to a professional environment while applying what they have learned from the program to real-life situations.The successful conclusion of the Hang Lung Future Women Leaders Program is a testament to Hang Lung's commitment to its mission of "pursuing sustainable growth by connecting our customers and communities" and promoting sustainable development. In the future, Hang Lung will continue to empower and foster the growth of the younger generation of women, collaborating with like-minded partners to create and inclusive and diverse society.The social impact of the Inaugural "Hang Lung Future Women Leaders Program":Please refer to the attachment for the list of Outstanding Program Participants and Outstanding Sustainability Community Projects.Attachment：Hashtag: #HangLungProperties

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK stock code: 00101) creates compelling spaces that enrich lives. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Hang Lung Properties develops and manages a diversified portfolio of world-class properties in Hong Kong and the nine Mainland cities of Shanghai, Shenyang, Jinan, Wuxi, Tianjin, Dalian, Kunming, Wuhan and Hangzhou. With its luxury positioning under the "66" brand, the company's Mainland portfolio has established its leading position as the "Pulse of the City". Hang Lung Properties is recognized for leading the way in enhanced sustainability initiatives in real estate as it pursues sustainable growth by connecting customers and communities.



At Hang Lung Properties – We Do It Well.



For more information, please visit www.hanglung.com.

