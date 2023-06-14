Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan global leader for semiconductor materials in 2022

Taiwan stays at No. 1 for 13th year running

  344
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/14 19:18
Taiwan has been the world's leading consumer of semiconductor materials for 13 years. (Pixabay photo)

Taiwan has been the world's leading consumer of semiconductor materials for 13 years. (Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan was the leading market for semiconductor materials in 2022, the SEMI business association said Wednesday (June 14).

The global figure was US$72.7 billion (NT$2.23 trillion), while Taiwan accounted for US$20.01 billion of that total, per CNA. The country’s performance as the world’s largest consumer of semiconductor materials was mainly based on foundry capacity and on its advanced level of chip packaging.

The global market revenue for chip materials showed an increase of 8.9% compared to 2021, while Taiwan surged by 13.6%. Last year’s figures saw the country stay at the top for the 13th year running, according to the SEMI Materials Market Data Subscription.

China came second, rising 7.3% to US$13 billion, closely followed by South Korea at US$12.9 billion, recording an increase of 6.33%.
semiconductors
semiconductor materials
SEMI
chips

RELATED ARTICLES

TSMC sees Taiwan semiconductor business as element of regional stability
TSMC sees Taiwan semiconductor business as element of regional stability
2023/06/06 17:19
South Korea representative eyes enhanced cooperation with Taiwan
South Korea representative eyes enhanced cooperation with Taiwan
2023/06/02 17:45
Taiwan awards NT$285 million subsidy to Dutch chip toolmaker ASML
Taiwan awards NT$285 million subsidy to Dutch chip toolmaker ASML
2023/06/01 14:19
Japan prime minister invites Taiwan’s TSMC to semiconductor summit
Japan prime minister invites Taiwan’s TSMC to semiconductor summit
2023/05/17 15:23
India close to approving joint chip project by Taiwan’s Foxconn, Vedanta
India close to approving joint chip project by Taiwan’s Foxconn, Vedanta
2023/05/16 17:36