Location-Based Services Market Is Booming So Rapidly Worldwide | ESRI, Google LLC, HERE Technologies

The Global Location-Based Services Market generated a revenue of US$ 56,578.1 million in 2022 and it is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 3,73,382.5 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 24.2% during the forecast period, 2023–2031.

It provides an extensive examination and analysis of crucial features of the global market. This report examines the supply and demand situation, pricing, profit margins, production, and market analysis, among other significant factors that support the continuing expansion of the global market.

The data in the Global Location-Based Services Market Analysis is a compilation of information obtained from many sources. The size of the market expansion during the predicted period is determined by examining the altered data sources. Current advancements that have the potential to boost global product/service market share are identified in order to ensure better market representation.

It has been determined what the market’s yearly growth rate would be from 2023 to 2032. Potential investment opportunities are highlighted for investors, along with a ranking of those that have the best returns. The market information obtained during the base period is thoroughly analyzed in order to forecast the market share from 2023 to 2032 during the forecast period.

The analysis provides readers with crucial knowledge about the market’s potential and opportunities by displaying the market’s current size and predicting its future growth trajectory. The study analyses current market trends, including their drivers, constraints, challenges, and opportunities, and then assesses their effects on market development and direction.

Along with a thorough analysis of the competitive climate, the research also lists the leading rivals, their tactics, market shares, and most recent developments. Making prudent company decisions and comprehending the amount of market competitiveness are aided by this.

Key Players

Apple Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Bharti Airtel Limited

Cisco Systems, Inc.

ESRI

Google LLC

HERE Technologies

IBM Cooperation

Microsoft Cooperation

Oracle Cooperation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

TomTom N.V.

Zebra Technologies

Other Prominent Players

The study divides the market into segments based on several factors, including Components, Location Type, Technology, End User, Region, and Application. This segmentation enables targeted insights into particular market categories and a better understanding of market dynamics. It gives a thorough analysis of the global market, covering regional trends, market size, prospects for expansion, and important market factors in each region.

Segmentation Overview

By Components

Solutions Location Intelligence Solutions Location-powered Mobile Applications Location-based Messaging

Services Professional Managed



By Location Type

Indoor

Outdoor

By Technology

Global Positioning System (GPS)

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)

Wi-Fi

Cellular ID

Bluetooth beacons

Others

By Application

Inventory Monitoring

Mapping & GIS

Asset Tracking

Proximity Marketing

Social Networking

Fleet Management

Navigation Smart Parking Route Planning

Business Intelligence & Analytics

By End User

BFSI

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare & Life Science

IT & Telecom

Hospitality

Transportation & Logistics

Government

Media & Entertainment

Aerospace & Défense

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Poland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



