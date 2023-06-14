Asia Pacific Stem Cell Therapy Market Is Projected With High Growth Rates and Surging Demand by 2031 | Brainstorm Cell Limited, Cellular Biomedicine Group, CORESTEM

Astute Analytica’s Global Asia Pacific Stem Cell Therapy Market Report 2023 provides details on the market’s financial and technological aspects both today and in the future. The most comprehensive and substantial report to be added to the Astute Analytica market research library is this one.

The Asia Pacific Stem Cell Therapy Market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.29% between 2023 and 2031. This growth is expected to drive the market value up to US$ 3,420.05 Mn by 2031, following a successful revenue performance of US$ 1,453.61 Mn in 2022.

It provides an extensive examination and analysis of crucial features of the global market. This report examines the supply and demand situation, pricing, profit margins, production, and market analysis, among other significant factors that support the continuing expansion of the global market.

The data in the Global Asia Pacific Stem Cell Therapy Market Analysis is a compilation of information obtained from many sources. The size of the market expansion during the predicted period is determined by examining the altered data sources. Current advancements that have the potential to boost global product/service market share are identified in order to ensure better market representation.

It has been determined what the market’s yearly growth rate would be from 2023 to 2032. Potential investment opportunities are highlighted for investors, along with a ranking of those that have the best returns. The market information obtained during the base period is thoroughly analyzed in order to forecast the market share from 2023 to 2032 during the forecast period.

The analysis provides readers with crucial knowledge about the market’s potential and opportunities by displaying the market’s current size and predicting its future growth trajectory. The study analyses current market trends, including their drivers, constraints, challenges, and opportunities, and then assesses their effects on market development and direction.

Along with a thorough analysis of the competitive climate, the research also lists the leading rivals, their tactics, market shares, and most recent developments. Making prudent company decisions and comprehending the amount of market competitiveness are aided by this.

Key Players

AlloSource

Anterogen Co. Ltd.

Arce Therapeutics

Astellas Pharma Inc

Biogend Therapeutics

Biorestorative Therapies Inc.

Brainstorm Cell Limited.

Cellular Biomedicine Group

CORESTEM

Fujifilm Holding Corporation

Holostem Terapie Avanzate Srl

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

Kangstem Biotech

MEDIPOST Co. Ltd.

Mesoblast Ltd

Personalized Stem Cells

PELL Biotech Co., Ltd.

Pluristem Inc.

RTI Surgical

Sartorius AG

Sewon Cellontech

Smith+Nephew

STEMPEUTICS RESEARCH PVT LTD.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Vericel Corp

Other Prominent Players

The study divides the market into segments based on several factors, including Therapy Type, Product, technology, End-user, Country, and Application. This segmentation enables targeted insights into particular market categories and a better understanding of market dynamics. It gives a thorough analysis of the global market, covering regional trends, market size, prospects for expansion, and important market factors in each region.

Segmentation Overview

The Asia Pacific stem cell therapy market is segmented based on therapy type, product, cell source, technology, application, and end user.

By Therapy Type segmented, the Asia Pacific stem cell therapy market is sub-segmented into:

Autologous Stem Cell Therapy

Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapy

By Product segment, the Asia Pacific stem cell therapy market is sub-segmented into:

Adult Stem Cells (ASCs)

Human Embryonic Stem Cells (HESCs)

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSCs)

Very Small Embryonic Like Stem Cells

By Cell source segment, the Asia Pacific stem cell therapy market is sub-segmented into:

Adipose tissue-derived MSCs

Bone marrow-derived MSCs

Placental/umbilical cord-derived MSCs

Other Cell Sources

By technology segment, the Asia Pacific stem cell therapy market is sub-segmented into:

Cell Acquisition

Cell Production

Cryopreservation

Expansion and Sub-Culture

By application segment, the Asia Pacific stem cell therapy market is sub-segmented into:

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Wounds and Injuries

Acute Graft-Versus-Host Disease (AGVHD)

Surgeries

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Inflammatory & Autoimmune Diseases

Neurological Disorders

Others

By end-user segment, the Asia Pacific stem cell therapy market is sub-segmented into:

Hospitals

Research institutes

Surgical institutes

Others

By country, the Asia Pacific stem cell therapy market is sub-segmented into:

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Taiwan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

