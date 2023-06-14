Micro-Mobility Market Is To Witness Tremendous Growth By 2031 | Derby Cycle, Gotrax, Iconbit Gmbh

Astute Analytica’s Global Micro-Mobility Market Report 2023 provides details on the market’s financial and technological aspects both today and in the future. The most comprehensive and substantial report to be added to the Astute Analytica market research library is this one.

The Global Micro-Mobility Market generated revenue of US$ 3,111.8 million in 2022 and is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 10,485.8 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period, 2023–2031.

It provides an extensive examination and analysis of crucial features of the global market. This report examines the supply and demand situation, pricing, profit margins, production, and market analysis, among other significant factors that support the continuing expansion of the global market.

The data in the Global Micro-Mobility Market Analysis is a compilation of information obtained from many sources. The size of the market expansion during the predicted period is determined by examining the altered data sources. Current advancements that have the potential to boost global product/service market share are identified in order to ensure better market representation.

It has been determined what the market’s yearly growth rate would be from 2023 to 2032. Potential investment opportunities are highlighted for investors, along with a ranking of those that have the best returns. The market information obtained during the base period is thoroughly analyzed in order to forecast the market share from 2023 to 2032 during the forecast period.

The analysis provides readers with crucial knowledge about the market’s potential and opportunities by displaying the market’s current size and predicting its future growth trajectory. The study analyses current market trends, including their drivers, constraints, challenges, and opportunities, and then assesses their effects on market development and direction.

Along with a thorough analysis of the competitive climate, the research also lists the leading rivals, their tactics, market shares, and most recent developments. Making prudent company decisions and comprehending the amount of market competitiveness are aided by this.

Key Players

Accell Group

Airwheel Holding Limited

Bird Rides, Inc.

Boosted Usa

Derby Cycle

Gotrax

Iconbit Gmbh

Lime Scooter

Mellow Boards Gmbh

Segway Inc.

Swagtron

Xiaomi

Yadea Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Yellow Scooters

Neuron Mobility

Other Prominent Players

The study divides the market into segments based on several factors, including Autonomy Level, End User, Requirement, Voltage, Vehicle Type, Propulsion Type, and Region. This segmentation enables targeted insights into particular market categories and a better understanding of market dynamics. It gives a thorough analysis of the global market, covering regional trends, market size, prospects for expansion, and important market factors in each region.

Segmentation Overview

By Propulsion Type

Human Powered

Battery Powered Sealed Lead Acid NiMH Li-Ion



By Vehicle Type

E-kick scooters

Electric Bicycles

Skateboards

Hoverboard

Low-Speed EVs

Scooters

Others

By Voltage

Below 24V

36V

48V

Greater than 48V

By Requirement

First and Last Mile Trips

Short Distance Trips

By End User

Manual

Semi-autonomous

Autonomous

By Autonomy Level

Commercial Station Based Dock-Less

Residential

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



