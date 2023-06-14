Japan Smart Parking Systems Market Size, Analysis By Growth Rate, Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2023-2030

Report Ocean recently announced the publication of its new report on the global Japan Smart Parking Systems market. The research assesses key elements that will have a significant impact on the market throughout the anticipated time frame from both the supply and demand sides, including market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends.

The worldwide Japan Smart Parking Systems market study concentrates on market share and competitiveness index, which aids in assessing the contributions made by the leading player to the sector. Each company is regularly assessed using a variety of criteria, including financial insights, regional engagement, market efficiency, crucial data, product range, and segment contribution.

Report Ocean, a leading strategic consulting and market research firm, in its recent study, estimated Japan smart parking systems market size at USD 201.36 million in 2022. During the forecast period between 2023 and 2029, Report Ocean expects Japan smart parking systems market size to grow at a robust CAGR of 18.89% reaching a value of USD 662.4 million by 2029.

Governmental organizations are boosting their maintenance budgets for system infrastructure while simultaneously funding initiatives for project development, modernization, and enhancement. As a result of the investments’ success, ICT vendors now annually set aside funding for the growth of the online market.

Japan Smart Parking Systems Market – Overview

A smart parking system (SPS) enhances parking spaces through automated admittance control systems, parking guidance systems (PGS), parking reserving barriers, and ticketing systems. It uses mechanical systems to move cars from one parking spot to another, freeing up space in a single-story or multistory garage. For real-time data transmission to a control center, it uses pavement sensors, video cameras, automatic number plate recognition (ANPR), and vehicle counting equipment to manage parking lot occupancy. It aims to provide a well-organized parking operation and improve traffic flow in congested areas.

Opportunity: Increasing investments in developing autonomous cars

Ford, Tesla, and Waymo are just a few of the automakers that have tested the autonomous vehicle’s parking assistance feature, which displays available parking spaces. Technology for controlling or parking a car using a smartphone is developing quickly. Software providers frequently release updates to address the smart parking technique’s congestion issue. Future growth opportunities for the Japan smart parking market are expected to be lucrative due to the ongoing improvements in infrastructure and technology.

Restraints:

Costly Implementation

A smart parking system is an advanced and cutting-edge piece of technology. Its implementation necessitates substantial investments in infrastructure, technology, and overall upkeep. It must also be operated by skilled personnel who have received appropriate training. Although government officials in developed countries are enthusiastic about this system, many emerging economies are skeptical due to its prohibitively high cost.

Impact of COVID-19 on Japan Smart Parking Systems Market

The strict lockdowns and social isolation used to stop the COVID-19 virus’s spread hurt the smart parking market. The demand for smart parking was impacted by the unstable economy, a portion of businesses being shut down, and low consumer confidence. The logistics and supply chain processes suffered during the pandemic. The smart parking market is expected to gain traction in the post-pandemic scenario as restrictions are relaxed.

Japan Smart Parking Systems Market – By Type

Japan smart parking systems market by type is segmented into off-street and on-street smart parking systems. The off-street market segment dominates the Japan market for parking systems. The increase in businesses that offer applications for using spaces for parking in single slots can be blamed for the increase in off-street parking. To address parking issues, several smart city and road development initiatives call for effective parking space utilization using sensor-based vehicle detection technology. The rise in the number of industries that need parking and smart detection facilities will also support the segment’s growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies in Japan smart parking systems market include Aisin Seiki, Altiux Innovations, Amano Corporation, Amano McGann Inc, BMW Group, Continental AG, Daimler AG, Eito & Global Inc., Giken Limited, IHI Parking System, Nissei Build Kogyo, Siemens AG, Valeo S.A, and Volkswagen AG. These companies use various strategies, including increasing investments in their R&D activities, mergers, and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, licensing agreements, and new product and service releases to further strengthen their position in the Japan smart parking systems market.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of Japan Smart Parking Systems Market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in Japan Smart Parking Systems Market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

