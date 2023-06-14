Fleet Management Market Size, Analysis By Growth Rate, Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2023-2030 | CAGR of 15.8%

Report Ocean recently announced the publication of its new report on the global Fleet Management market. The research assesses key elements that will have a significant impact on the market throughout the anticipated time frame from both the supply and demand sides, including market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends.

The worldwide Fleet Management market study concentrates on market share and competitiveness index, which aids in assessing the contributions made by the leading player to the sector. Each company is regularly assessed using a variety of criteria, including financial insights, regional engagement, market efficiency, crucial data, product range, and segment contribution.

Report Ocean, a leading strategic consulting and market research firm, in its recent study, estimated global fleet management market size at USD 26.01 billion in 2022. During the forecast period between 2023 and 2029, Report Ocean expects global fleet management market size to grow at a significant CAGR of 15.8% reaching a value of USD 72.54 billion by 2029.

Governmental organizations are boosting their maintenance budgets for system infrastructure while simultaneously funding initiatives for project development, modernization, and enhancement. As a result of the investments’ success, ICT vendors now annually set aside funding for the growth of the online market.

Global ICT exports are anticipated to increase by 3.9% on average year from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021 to US$ 955.19 billion by 2030. In terms of global ICT exports in 2021, Ireland came in first place with US$ 169. 32 billion. The rankings placed China at number 4, the United States at number 2, and India at number 3. Since 2009, Brunei has increased by 228.2% year over year, while Sierra Leone has decreased by 61.7% year over year.

By 2030, European ICT Revenue is likely to increase by 3.5% annually, from US$ 1,02,413 Million in 2021 to ~US$ 1,944,429 Million. The European market has increased by 3.1% annually since 2016. In terms of ICT Revenue in Europe in 2021, Germany came in first place with US$ 339,074 million. Positions 2, 3, and 4 in this ranking were held by the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland, respectively. Since 2016, Malta has increased by 16.5% year over year, while Italy has decreased by 0.2%.

Global Fleet Management Market – Overview

Fleet management is the large-scale management of commercial vehicle operations. The methods used by fleet managers to make various decisions by monitoring the fleet’s activity. This is referred to as fleet management. It consists of acquiring the vehicle, dispatching it, and routing it. Fleet managers are always focused on managing the fleet in a way that helps to reduce fuel consumption, control expenses, improve productivity, and assure compliance. These are the functions of fleet managers, which serve to maximize the profitability of any firm while focusing on cost control. Managers help to reduce any risk linked with automobiles through fleet management. The fleet manager is also in charge of vehicle financing and driver management. Vehicle telematics, which relates to commercial vehicles, aircrafts, and watercrafts, is also one of the roles. Most fleet managers have implemented software that improves customer service and assures better safety. It also aids in the improvement of the business’s profitability and visibility.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Fleet Management Market

The COVID-19 boosted market growth due to an increase in online sales and the increased use of online payment options. In recent days, the surge in non-cash transfers via internet payments, prepaid cards, and mobile payments has provided new avenues for money laundering. The fast speed with which transactions can be completed, along with minimal face-to-face interaction between the person initiating the transaction and the service provider, has made these relatively new payment systems more vulnerable to money laundering activities. This necessitates that financial institutions rigorously monitor all their transactions to mitigate money laundering operations and avoid the penalties imposed by regulatory organizations.

Global Fleet Management Market – By Component

Based on component, global fleet management market is bifurcated into Solution and Services segments. The services segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Services are critical to the overall process of implementing and maintaining fleet management solutions. Prior to installing fleet management solutions, understanding the installation and maintenance needs is critical for determining the exact time and money commitments required.

The conflict has an impact on the information and communications technology (ICT) market. ICT has been impacted specifically by the economic sanctions and other measures imposed on Russia by the US, the EU, and other nations.

Asia Pacific is home to a diverse collection of nations. As net importers of energy and commodities, nations like Singapore, South Korea, India, Thailand, and Taiwan are suffering the most from rising import inflation owing to the local currency’s depreciation. While Australia and Indonesia, which export goods like coal, oil, and gas, have profited from the current circumstance.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in global fleet management market include TomTom N.V., General Services Administration, Fleetmatics Group PLC, Telogis, Freeway Fleet Systems, IBM Corporation, AT&T Inc., Navico, Grupo Autofin de Monterrey, Grab, Scope Technologies, Troncalnet, FAMSA, Ola Cabs, I.D. Systems, MiTAC International Corporation, and Cisco Systems. To further enhance their market share, these companies employ various strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreements, and new product launches.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of Global Fleet Management Market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in Global Fleet Management Market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

