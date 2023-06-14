Latin America Fleet Management Market Size is Booming in Upcoming Years Due To Global Demand and Business Opportunities 2030

Report Ocean recently announced the publication of its new report on the global Latin America Fleet Management market. The research assesses key elements that will have a significant impact on the market throughout the anticipated time frame from both the supply and demand sides, including market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends.

The worldwide Latin America Fleet Management market study concentrates on market share and competitiveness index, which aids in assessing the contributions made by the leading player to the sector. Each company is regularly assessed using a variety of criteria, including financial insights, regional engagement, market efficiency, crucial data, product range, and segment contribution.

Report Ocean, a leading strategic consulting and market research firm, in its recent study, expects Latin America fleet management market size to grow at a steady CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period between 2023 and 2029.

Governmental organizations are boosting their maintenance budgets for system infrastructure while simultaneously funding initiatives for project development, modernization, and enhancement. As a result of the investments’ success, ICT vendors now annually set aside funding for the growth of the online market.

Major growth factors of the Latin America fleet management market include increasing economic development in the country, rising need of public transport and increasing uses of the wireless technologies. In countries such as Brazil and Mexico, economic expansion is predicted to boost the adoption of smart fleet technology over the forecasted period. Furthermore, the growing need for vehicle safety and fleet management is opening new potential for the industry in this region. Furthermore, these smart fleet management apps can address the need for vehicle security and an effective tracking system to provide fast assistance in the event of an emergency. Mexico’s fleet consumers are growing more intelligent and receptive to new international norms. As a result, the country’s demand for IoT and telematics is increasing, helping to the expansion of its automotive sector. WEBFLEET, a fleet management platform from TomTom Telematics, helps enhance operational efficiency and achieve a competitive advantage. Due to the rising industrial industry, notably the automotive industry, the Mexican market has enormous potential for fleet management services. Most US-based corporations are establishing production units in Mexico due to reduced manufacturing costs. This is projected to drive the smart fleet management industry during the forecast period. However, lack of awareness among smaller fleet owners is anticipated to restrain the growth of the market.

Global ICT exports are anticipated to increase by 3.9% on average year from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021 to US$ 955.19 billion by 2030. In terms of global ICT exports in 2021, Ireland came in first place with US$ 169. 32 billion. The rankings placed China at number 4, the United States at number 2, and India at number 3. Since 2009, Brunei has increased by 228.2% year over year, while Sierra Leone has decreased by 61.7% year over year.

By 2030, European ICT Revenue is likely to increase by 3.5% annually, from US$ 1,02,413 Million in 2021 to ~US$ 1,944,429 Million. The European market has increased by 3.1% annually since 2016. In terms of ICT Revenue in Europe in 2021, Germany came in first place with US$ 339,074 million. Positions 2, 3, and 4 in this ranking were held by the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland, respectively. Since 2016, Malta has increased by 16.5% year over year, while Italy has decreased by 0.2%.

Latin America Fleet Management Market – Overview

The fleet management system is a software, hardware, and communication technology hybrid. The combination of these technologies makes it easier for fleet owners to manage and repair their cars, making them more accessible, identifiable, and cost-effective. It entails overseeing all aspects of a vehicle in a business. Position and material monitoring, production monitoring and equipment assignment, and optimization are the three core components of fleet management. The advantages of fleet management systems are numerous, since they result in fuel savings, increased production, and improved customer service. The fleet management system contributes to increased vehicle productivity by enhancing features through the implementation of telematics technologies. Government approval is one of the key factors driving the growth of the fleet management systems market. Governments have established rigorous mandates to address issues related to public safety while also allowing trade between two parties.

Latin America Fleet Management Market – By End User

By end user, Latin America Fleet management market is divided into Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing, Construction, and Energy segments. The construction segment accounted for the highest market share in 2022. Fleet management solutions assist construction organizations in real-time locating heavy equipment across remote areas, which is driving product adoption. The increasing need to monitor the exact equipment job hour in light of the growing number of fatalities on construction sites is attributed to the segment’s growth. The transportation and logistics segment held the second highest market share. Fleet management is critical in both transportation and logistics since it entails dispatch schedule planning and management, cost minimization, and real-time tracking to ensure effective last mile delivery. The traditional approach to fleet management, which involves human interaction and management, fails to track how items are carried from origin to destination. Metrics such as real-time position tracking, fleet movement speed, and delivery routes are critical in improving trips and calculating delivery times. This is where intelligent fleet management technology comes into play.

The conflict has an impact on the information and communications technology (ICT) market. ICT has been impacted specifically by the economic sanctions and other measures imposed on Russia by the US, the EU, and other nations.

Asia Pacific is home to a diverse collection of nations. As net importers of energy and commodities, nations like Singapore, South Korea, India, Thailand, and Taiwan are suffering the most from rising import inflation owing to the local currency’s depreciation. While Australia and Indonesia, which export goods like coal, oil, and gas, have profited from the current circumstance.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in Latin America fleet management market include Siemens AG, Sierra Wireless Inc., Denso Corporation, I D Systems Inc (Powerfleet Inc.), Continental AG, Tech Mahindra Limited, Orbcomm Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Omnitracs LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, IBM Corporation, and Zonar Systems Inc. To further enhance their market share, these companies employ various strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreements, and new product launches.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of Latin America Fleet Management Market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in Latin America Fleet Management Market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

