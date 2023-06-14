Taiwan's KMT chair defends party's dialogue with CCP at Straits Forum

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kuomintang (KMT) Chair Eric Chu (朱立倫) said he hopes the 15th annual Straits Forum, taking place in Shanghai from June 16-19, would provide fruitful dialogue to help reduce tensions on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

Chu was speaking at a regular KMT meeting on Wednesday (June 14) about the party’s delegation to the forum, which will be headed by the party’s Vice Chair Andrew Hsia (夏立言). Chu said that peace in the region is the KMT’s highest priority and claimed that no political party cares for Taiwan more than the KMT, reported CNA.

Dialogue between China and Taiwan is the best way to maintain peace and ensure a happy life for everyone, said Chu. He also claimed the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has created unnecessary roadblocks to communication and has tried to discredit the KMT and others who will participate in the forum.

“The Straits Forum … has provided an opportunity for mutual understanding, allowing us to resolve misunderstandings, and create a win-win situation,” said Chu. He criticized the DPP for consistently using anti-China rhetoric and talk of Taiwan independence to create unnecessary obstacles to cross-strait exchanges.