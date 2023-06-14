Ascites Market Projected To Reach USD 4.1 Bn With 6.5% CAGR By 2032

Global Ascites Market Research Report: An Estimate of Market Size and Trends (2023-2032)

The global market research report provides an estimate of the market size of the Ascites industry in terms of value and volume for the period of 2023-2032.

The size of the Ascites Market reached USD 2.2 Bn in 2022 and is expected to continue growing at a steady CAGR rate of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. It is projected to reach nearly USD 4.1 Bn by the end of 2032.

Ascites

Ascites is a medical condition characterized by the accumulation of fluid in the abdominal cavity. It is typically caused by liver disease, most commonly cirrhosis. However, other conditions such as heart failure, kidney disease, certain cancers, and infections can also lead to ascites.

The fluid buildup in ascites occurs when there is increased pressure in the blood vessels within the liver (portal hypertension), which impairs the normal flow of blood through the liver. As a result, fluid leaks from the blood vessels into the abdominal cavity.

Symptoms of ascites may include abdominal swelling and distention, weight gain, discomfort or pain in the abdomen, shortness of breath, and a sense of fullness. In severe cases, the abdomen may become extremely enlarged, causing difficulty in breathing and movement.

Treatment for ascites aims to relieve symptoms, manage the underlying cause, and prevent complications.

Dietary modifications: Reducing salt (sodium) intake is crucial in managing ascites because sodium can lead to fluid retention. A low-sodium diet, typically limited to 2,000 milligrams per day, is often recommended. It’s important to consult with a healthcare professional or a registered dietitian for personalized dietary advice.

Medications: Diuretics, such as spironolactone and furosemide, are commonly prescribed to promote fluid loss and reduce swelling. These medications help increase urine production and decrease sodium and fluid retention.

Paracentesis: In this procedure, a needle is inserted into the abdominal cavity to remove excess fluid. Paracentesis provides immediate relief from the discomfort caused by ascites and can help diagnose the underlying cause. It may need to be repeated periodically to manage fluid buildup.

Transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt (TIPS): TIPS is a procedure that involves the placement of a stent-like device within the liver to create a shunt. This shunt redirects blood flow from the liver to the veins, reducing portal hypertension and fluid accumulation. TIPS is typically considered in cases where ascites is refractory to other treatments or if there are complications like recurrent infections.

Liver transplantation: For individuals with severe liver disease or cirrhosis, liver transplantation may be the ultimate treatment option. It can resolve ascites by replacing the diseased liver with a healthy one.

Global Ascites Market Competitive Insights

The competitive analysis includes a comparative study of top Ascites players, including their company profiles, competitive companies, product innovations, cost structure, manufacturing plants and processes, revenue details over the past few years, and the technologies used by them.

The industry players listed in the report are:

BioTek Marine Inc

Cara Therapeutics Inc

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

GI Dynamics Inc

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Medtronic plc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sanofi SA

AstraZeneca

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

Merck & Co. Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

Global Ascites Market Segmentation Insights

The report provides key insights into different market segments. These market segments are based on several relevant factors, including Ascites product type or services, end users or applications, and regions.

By Type

Transudative Ascites

Exudate Ascites

By Diagnosis

Ultrasound

CT Scan

Laparoscopy

Angiography

Other Diagnosis

By End Users

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Diagnostic Centers

Geographic Regions and Countries

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Western Europe (Germany, France, The UK, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Ireland, Austria, Switzerland, Benelux, Nordic, Rest of Western Europe)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, The Czech Republic, Greece, Rest of Eastern Europe)

APAC (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia & New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Costa Rica, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Algeria, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Global Ascites Market Report

=> The report provides statistical analysis of the current and future status of the global Ascites market, with a forecast up to 2032.

=> Comprehensive information is covered on manufacturers, Ascites raw material suppliers and buyers, along with their commercial prospects for the period of 2023-2032.

=> The report identifies major drivers, technologies, and trends that will shape the global Ascites market in the near future.

=> Exclusive market segmentation is provided, broken down by product type, Ascites end users, and region.

=> Strategic prospects are offered on the market dynamics of Ascites, including the current production process and applications.

